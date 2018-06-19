Packing 4,000 horses

In just a few short days the skies of Tomah will be filled with the roar of screaming engines as modified trucks and tractors run down the tracks at the Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, which is one of the nation’s premier events for truck and tractor pullers.

Pullers from all over the country will travel to Recreation Park in Tomah for the Monroe County Ag Society’s biggest event of the year. The Tomah pull is only one of three Super National Events, which include Bowling Green, Ohio and Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

Local puller, Kurt Heyroth, of Bangor and his crew will be among the flocks of people anxiously anticipating the upcoming pull.

“Pulling is better than racing,” he said, adding that prior to pulling he raced cars.

He has now been pulling for the last seven years with his 359 Peterbilt dubbed Tow Mater, which was designed to be a real life replica of the character from the Pixar movie “Cars.”

Heyroth owns Coulee Region Diesel Repair in Bangor where they do a lot of performance work for semis and it sparked his interest. He decided to build Tow Mater when his buddy’s kid brought home a sticker of the character after a visit to the dentist’s office.

“Everyone thought I was crazy,” he joked, adding Tow Mater draws a lot of interest from pulling fans of all ages.

The crew was at a truck show in Minnesota where they projected the movie “Cars” onto the side of the trailer, it didn’t take long to draw a crowd of kids sitting on the ground enjoying the movie.

Pulling is known as the world’s heaviest motorsport with the goal being to determine the strongest machine. It is not about the speed but rather the distance each truck and tractor can pull when they are hooked to a metal sled, which eventually causes the machine to lose forward momentum and torque, along a prescribed track.

Because the sport is based on horsepower and torque, each competitor’s engine must be modified to produce as much power as possible. Each puller is categorized in a variety of classes based on the limitations of their machines.

Heyroth has never used a dynamometer to measure the horsepower of Tow Mater but his guess is somewhere over 4,000 HP.

“It isn’t a horsepower game, it’s getting it to lock to the track. It’s basically a game of race, whoever can take off the fastest and get the most momentum is the one that’s going to win,” he said.

He competes in the Super Semi class with Tow Mater and last year he was forced to sit out for the season when he blew a motor out in Black River Falls two years ago. Him and his crew spent last year re-building it completely.

Along with the excitement of pulling comes a bit of frustration and Heyroth and his crew have had their share. He blew his exhaust manifold in Tomah two years ago, wrecked the motor and most recently in Ellsworth he blew apart the intercooler, which caused the hood to blow apart as well.

“I used to straddle the motor, which wasn’t real safe so we moved the motor out from under me,” Heyroth said.

This year, him and his crew are attempting to complete the national circuit. They will travel to Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa and beyond to pulls they’ve never had the prestige to compete at before.

Heyroth’s dad, who helped him build Tow Mater, passed away two years ago and it was always his goal to complete the national circuit. Heyroth is doing it for him.

“This is our first year going Grand National so it’s all new to us. I told my wife that as soon as my kids were old enough I was going to do it,” he said, adding it is a big commitment and cost expense for pullers to travel around to complete the national circuit. “We’re going to try it one year and see how it goes. If we have a major catastrophic break down we’re done for the year.”

According to Heyroth, there are about 12 to 15 trucks running the national circuit this year, which is the most he’s seen in a long time. More trucks means a greater advantage for everyone because typically Heyroth doesn’t have sufficient time to cool his motor down after his first pull down the track and will lose the opportunity of a second hook.

With more trucks, there is more lag time for each puller to cool their motor down to attempt a second hook. One pull down the track costs about seven gallons of fuel and water, for a mere 12-second run.

“You want to know how you become a millionaire pulling truck? Start off as a billionaire,” Heyroth joked, adding he has about $470,000 invested into Tow Mater. “Pulling is cool. You get to meet cool people and it’s just a good time.”

The Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull will run from Thursday, June 21 to Saturday, June 23. The Tomah pull is only one of two events on the National Tractor Pullers Association circuit to host each of the twelve divisions, with each division hooking twice for a total of 27 classes competing in five sessions in three days.

This year’s competition begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Friday and Saturday shows start at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Recreation Park in Tomah.