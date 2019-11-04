Park board awards Memorial Park concession stand contract

Stacey Hoffman of Bangor is the new operator of the concession stand at Memorial Park.

The Sparta Park Board awarded her the contract Tuesday night after opening the two sealed bids it received. Hoffman submitted a bid for $5,000, $1,000 more than Mike Krueger of Sparta, owner and operator of Mr. Burger food truck.

Hoffman will pay the city $5,000 for the season and, according to her contract, will have to open during softball and baseball games at the park, including leagues, tournaments and high school games.

According to Parks & Recreation Director Brad Gilbertson, the only other group allowed to sell food and beverages in the park is the Sparta Lions Club, which only operates out of the Lions' shelter during tournaments.

Gilbertson said Hoffman has worked in the restaurant industry for over 20 years and is currently head cook at Jim Dandy's in West Salem. She previously worked at Ft. McCoy, the Log Cabin in Bangor and MC's Sparta Grill.

Neither Hoffman nor Krueger expressed interest in the contract until after the initial bid deadline, which was Feb. 22, with a bid opening scheduled for the March 4 Park Board meeting. The advertisement for bids came out two and a half months ago.

The city provides water, sewer and electricity along with a popcorn machine, two refrigerators, two freezers and a large walk-in cooler.

Hoffman, who opened the stand for business Tuesday, will still have to secure all the required licenses and certifications, including a Class B liquor license and a bartenders license in order to sell beer. She determines what food and beverages to sell and sets the prices.