Park board chooses new concessionaire for The Greens

A couple of faces familiar to those who frequent The Greens and River Run Golf Course will be running the place as of Jan. 1.

Brothers Dayne and Garret Geier won the bid to become The Greens' new concessionaires. The Sparta Park Board voted unanimously to accept the Geiers' bid over that of Josh Brueggeman, the only other bidder for the two-year contract.

Garret Geier is the pro at River Run Golf Course, while Dayne Geier is a cook and bartender there.

Dayne is a graduate of the University of Minnesota where he earned a bachelor's degree in business communications, while Garret graduated from UW- Stout in golf enterprise management.

While none of the candidates has ever run a business, all three expressed their passion for the City of Sparta and The Greens in particular. In their bid the Geiers said they would pay the city $10,000 the first year of the contract and $12,000 the following year.

While the contract is for two years, the concessionaire is given a renewal option, but the city can renegotiate the contract a that time.

The city pays the lion's share of utilities but Dayne Geier offered proposals that would reduce the electric bill, including rearranging the way food is stored to reduce the number of freezers running in the establishment.

He also said he would eliminate the city's $3,500 unemployment cost it incurs for Garrett, who as golf pro is a city employee and is laid off in the winter. Garret would be on The Greens' payroll while the golf course is closed for the season.

The Geiers also proposed several ways to increase traffic to the business, including a drive-in movie night, a trivia/wings night and a Bingo night as well as keeping the establishment open on Sundays.

They also said that keeping the facility clean would be high on their priority list.

The Geiers expressed to the park board that they would be implementing a junior golf program to get kids interested in the sport.

Board member Kevin Schmitz said he liked the fact that the individuals running the pro shop and restaurant are related. The Geiers will take over the facility on Jan. 1.