No one was injured during a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Tomah Monday afternoon. The accident took place shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Highway M North. Contributed photo.

Parties involved in three-vehicle crash escape injury

Thu, 01/09/2020 - 9:21am admin1
By: 
John Paul Schaller, Herald Staff Writer

Two area women and one man escaped injury during a three-car crash in the Town of Tomah Monday afternoon.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the accident took place at the intersection of Highway 16 and County Highway M North shortly before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with rear-end damage, a red Saturn Vue with heavy front-end damage and a black Chevy Malibu with heavy front-end damage.

According to authorities, the Chevy Malibu driven by Christine M. Dunigan of Melrose rear-ended the Saturn Vue driven by Azure R. Kremer of Sparta, which caused the Vue to strike the Ford F-150 in the rear end as well.

Witness at the scene said the Vue was pulling to a stop behind the F-150 when it was struck from behind by the Malibu, which was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The F-150 was stopped on the highway waiting for oncoming traffic to clear before making a left turn onto County Highway M.

After it struck the pickup, the Vue was struck a second time by Dunigan’s Malibu, which continued forward and eventually struck the F-150 from behind as well.

The driver of the F-150 was identified as Matthew I. Oliver of Tomah.

No one was injured as a result of the accident.

Authorities, who indicated the westbound lane of traffic on Highway 16 was blocked by the three vehicles for a short time, cited Dunigan for inattentive driving.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Oakdale Fire Department and the Monroe County 911 Communications Center.

