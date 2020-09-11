Passenger brandishes knife on Amtrak

On Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 6:46 p.m., the Monroe County Communications Center received a call about a male subject on an Amtrak train causing a disturbance.

The suspect, Timothy Thomas, 31, of Portland, OR, brandished a knife at Amtrak staff and attempted to force entry into a secured portion of the train. The train was stopped by Amtrak staff east of Oakdale. Thomas left the train on his own and began walking away from the scene. No one on the train was injured during this incident.

Canadian Pacific Police Service and Amtrak Police were contacted to assist with the investigation. Thomas was subsequently located by Wisconsin State Patrol walking westbound on Highway 12. As a result of the investigation Thomas was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian Pacific Police Service, and Amtrak Police.