Passersby pull man from burning car

A man escaped serious injury Monday thanks to the help of two unidentified passersby who pulled him from a burning vehicle in rural Sparta.

According to Sparta Area Fire District Chief Mike Arnold, his department was dispatched at 12:38 p.m. to a reported one vehicle roll over on Iberia Avenue in the town of Sparta.

By the time Arnold arrived passersby had already helped get the driver out of the burning vehicle.

The driver, Michael Perry, was transported to a La Crosse hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when the rest of the fire department arrived.

Arnold said Perry suffered a fractured arm and ribs, cuts and some bruises. Arnold initially called Med Link but called it off after seeing the extent of Perry's injuries.

Arnold said Perry told him he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and the vehicle rolled over.

The department was on the scene for one hour. Arnold said the people who pulled Perry out of the car wished to remain anonymous.

Also assisting were the Monroe County 911 Dispatch Center, the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and Sparta Area Ambulance Service.