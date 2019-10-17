Passing the reins to the next generations

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Monroe County, just outside Warrens, sits a 600-acre farm, owned by the Kortbein family. The family’s patriarch, Donald Kortbein, sits comfortably in his easy chair with a smooth collie named Levi at his feet.

Kortbein has indeed earned his down time, as he recently resigned from the Monroe County Agricultural Society (MCAS) Board after nearly 60 years of dedicated service to the organization.

Two of Monroe County’s biggest events, the Budweiser Dairyland Supernational Truck and Tractor Pull and the Monroe County Fair are promoted by the MCAS, which is comprised of nine board members and hundreds of volunteers.

Everyone eventually earns retirement, but for some, the lackadaisical phase of retirement is sacrificed to volunteerism and generous time commitments towards events such as these.

In other cases, those commitments are made even with full-time work schedules and families. For Kortbein and many others, both cases are true.

Kortbein began serving on the MCAS board in 1960 when he was 25-years-old while he was working at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Tomah. After 48 years, Kortbein retired from F&M Bank in 2000 where he started as a teller in 1952, and eventually became president/CEO.

Kortbein grew up on a dairy farm south of Tomah, which has been in the Kortbein family since roughly the 1850s. He bought his own farm in the 1970s, and eventually moved there in 1995.

The president of the board at that time approached Kortbein. The former treasurer was moving away from the area and they were looking for someone who could fill the role. With his background in finance and banking as well as his experience on the farm, Kortbein was a logical choice for the MCAS Treasurer.

From 1960 to 1976, it was primarily the MCAS board that handled the Monroe County Fair and in 1976 the board was looking for a new event to help raise money that would subsidize the fair.

In the fall of 1975, Kortbein and Dave Schreier proposed to the board that it start a tractor pull in Tomah. The board, which was comprised of gentlemen who were advanced in years, was skeptical that a pull would be successful.

Kortbein and Schreier, who are now both in their 80s, were the young men on the board then who had the “wild idea” of starting a tractor pull. The pull made money that first year and is now one of the premier events on the National Tractor Pulling Association Championship Pulling Circuit each and every year.

All these years later the tractor pull has been enormously successful and continues to have a fantastic economic impact on the whole area.

“They always said that Dave had the knowledge of the tractors and Don could count the money,” Kortbein’s wife Evelyn said. “The two of them were a dynamic duo.”

In 1980, the MCAS held Farm Progress Days, hosted by a local farm, in conjunction with a five-day long tractor pull. The barns at the fairgrounds were built at the time of the Farm Progress show.

“Those events were instrumental in getting better structures for the youth to exhibit their livestock,”Kortbein’s son Tim said.

Into the 1980s and early 90s the Monroe County Fair always had big entertainment acts including Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, The Statler Brothers, REO Speedwagon and several others. Kortbein was instrumental in handling the contracts at that time.

Ticket sales were handled out of the trunk of Kortbein’s car, as the MCAS did not have an office space at that time. Meetings as well as any other MCAS business were handled at the Kortbeins’ dining room table.

“He was always a stickler for getting things to balance because of his financial background. When money would come in out at grounds from ticket windows, he could look at the money stacks on the table and how many tickets had been sold and he could tell just by looking if there was enough money there,” Tim said. “He was that good. Numbers just come so easily to him. He was a perfect treasurer.”

Kortbein served as treasurer on the MCAS board until 2000 when his role evolved into obtaining sponsorship for the MCAS’ events. For the last 19 years, Kortbein spent a lot of time on the road trying to secure sponsorships.

In the last three or four years, Dave Kuehl has been working with Kortbein and has now taken over that role for Kortbein following his resignation.

“His years on the board have been a variety of things,” Tim said. “His role has evolved but he’s always been on the board and a part of those decisions.”

Over the years, every member of Kortbein’s family has been involved with helping out at both the pull and the fair in one way or another, including his wife, kids and grandkids. After being involved his entire life, Kortbein’s grandson Matt now serves on the Junior Fair Board.

“It’s fun, these events have always been a part of our whole family’s life,” Tim said. “We enjoy it as a family, it’s fun to be a part of it.”

After so many years of hard work and volunteering his time and the time of his family, Kortbein was inducted into the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Hall of Fame in 2010.

Over the years, Kortbein has also served on the Tomah Chamber of Commerce Board, Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Handishop Industries Board, a cemetery board and three different church councils.

“I tried to help the community as well as I could and I got to meet a lot of nice people,” Kortbein said, adding that he is most proud of the work he accomplished on the MCAS Board.

“I’ve been fortunate to have some great board members to work with. That’s important,” he added. “You’re not there as one person, one person can’t do it. It takes a group of people to work together.”

Due to some health issues, it has become difficult for Kortbein to attend the events he has spent the majority of his life working to make successful. This past summer, he made brief appearances at both the pull and fair but now he would prefer to spend his days in front of the fireplace with Levi at his feet.