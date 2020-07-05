Pastor Kory's charity ride exceeds expectations

Pastor Kory Janneke conceded there was a little physical hurt involved.

But his pain was worth the gain to help raise money for Tomah's Neighbor For Neighbor (NFN) food pantry. On an ideal day April 25 Janneke, pastor at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, hopped on his bicycle with a couple of goals. The first was to ride 50 miles. The second was to obtain $500 in donations from his congregation for the food pantry.

Both missions accomplished Janneke is proud to report. Heading north on the back roads from St. Matthew, located between Tomah and Warrens, Janneke rode a rural trip toward Millston and back.

In the end he logged 50.2 miles. As of May 6 donations are over $1,600, and checks continue to trickle in via the mail.

"I thought I would start with a $500 goal and go from there," Janneke said. "But people have been very generous. I know that non-profits and ministries often need undesignated funding, so I decided to go that route rather than doing a food drive or the like. The food pantry can use these donations as they see fit and where they will make the most difference."

And not only members of St. Matthew, he reports. Some donations have been coming from other states.

Earlier in is pastoral career Janneke was an avid bike rider.

"When I lived in St. Louis, MO and Sioux Falls, SD, I was able to participate in several long-distance charity bike rides in each area," Janneke said. "My bike has been gathering dust for a while and with the spring weather, I needed a goal to get me pedaling again. After seeing the demand for food resources nationwide in recent weeks, I came up with the idea of 'Pedaling for the Pantry.' My initial goal was to ride 50 miles and raise $500 for Neighbor for Neighbor. As donations came in, we actually exceeded that goal before the ride on April 25."

But family and church demands cut into his time and charity or casual rides were less frequent. Absence of that exercise routine tested his durability.

"I did not do a lot of training before the ride," Janneke said. "I was blessed with a day with little wind, but I had a bit of a sore knee for a day or two."

Janneke reports he has mailed two separate groups of checks to NFN. He is hopeful to send additional money pending future generosity. Foot traffic at local pantries remains heavy amid the economic uncertainty tied to COVID-19.

The pantry remains open for all Monroe County residents at this time. The times are Monday, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Volunteers will provide carts of food in the parking lot. Anyone feeling a food pinch is welcome to visit the pantry once a calendar month.

People are asked to enter for food distribution in the east parking lot and remain in the vehicles. Volunteers will hand them food. Volunteers will not take individual grocery lists during this time. All carts have the same food items.

All that is asked for new pantry users is a form of identification and piece of mail to verify county residency. Anyone wishing to donate food items is asked to call the pantry before delivery. For questions call executive director Doug Staller at 372-6737. The pantry is located at 1118 W. Veterans St.

If anyone is interested in donating to support Janneke's charity ride they can send money to St. Matthew. Janneke will forward donations to NFN. The mailing address for St. Matthew is 4285 US Hwy. 12, Warrens, WI, 54666.

And for local biking enthusiasts, Janneke said a few people have expressed interest in future bike tours from St. Matthew as fundraisers or simply casual exercise. Nothing etched in stone at this time, he adds. But maybe some incentive to pull the bike from the corner of the garage, dust off the seat, lube the gears and ramp up the training. Just in case.

"Since Pedaling for the Pantry went over so well, perhaps it can become an annual event in some way, possibly as a group ride," Janneke said.

With the growing list of cancelled community events because of COVID activities like biking could see a spike as people seek other things to do.