Payroll Protection Program leaves restaurants on the outside looking in

A stimulus package designed in part to help small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic may be leaving the food service industry on the outside looking in.

While the CARES Act includes a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) that offers relief for small businesses and their employees, it falls short of having a positive impact on restaurants and bars in its current state.

“The biggest issue we’re seeing is that initially (restaurants)could use PPP dollars from May 1 through June 30, but now they have to start using them within 10 days of receiving the money,” explained Wisconsin Restaurant Association Executive Vice President Susan Quam.

Businesses that receive PPP funds are required to use 75 percent for payroll, while the remaining 25 percent can be used to pay bills, including mortgages, rent or utilities.

That works well for some businesses that are able to call back their workforce, but poses some problems for restaurants.

Quam said the issue with the PPP is that restaurants do not know when they will be able to reopen completely.

The Safer At Home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers March 17 prohibits in-house dining at all state bars and restaurants.

Currently, some restaurants are open for carry-outs, curb-side service and deliveries, but others have remained closed for nearly a month.

Another stipulation of the PPP loan, which is 100 percent forgivable under certain circumstances, is that businesses have to recall their entire workforce and keep them on staff for eight weeks.

“For some it really works nicely, but for others it won’t work as well if they struggle to call back employees,” offered Quam.

She said restaurant owners have no way of knowing when in-house dining will be allowed again, so securing a PPP loan and adhering to the conditions will be difficult.

“The government needs to recognize the flaws they put in the first three stimulus bills,” added Quam.

For a pair of Monroe County restaurant owners, the PPP is a good start, but modifications need to be made for it to have a positive impact on the food service industry.

Mike Murray, the owner of Murray’s On Main in Tomah, said the PPP as currently written doesn’t go far enough to help restaurants.

“It’s wonderful, but there are a lot of aspects covering a lot of different businesses. At this point in time, what’s been offered (to restaurants) is the ability to fill a hole by digging another hole,” offered Murray.

“If you take it from the perspective from a shop that makes widgits, a shop that was able to stay open, they’re eligible for this loan. They were able to stay open, never had to layoff employees, but what the government does for them is the same thing they’re doing for restaurants,” he continued.

The loan would allow Murray to call back his employees, but it could be during a time that the Safer At Home order remains in effect, meaning Murray’s On Main would remain closed.

“Am I supposed to bring people in and pay them to stand around?” he asked.

He said the restaurant industry is different from others because it is a cash-flow business.

“Today’s bills are paid by tomorrow’s income – that’s the way it works in a restaurant,” said Murray. “From what I had scheduled in the banquet area, I’ve already lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in sales. How do I replace that?”

Across the county in Sparta, Jake’s Northwoods owner Jason Boris expressed some of the same sentiments.

“The biggest thing with me is that (the PPP) expires at the end of June – I don’t know if we’re going to be open by the end of June,” he said.

Boris said the forced closure came on the heels of his busiest time of the year because of Christmas and holiday parties.

“I had a huge staff and I’d have to bring in all that staff. There’s no way I can be back at 100 percent by June,” he said. “When you get back up and running, it’s going to be different. Small businesses are the backbone of the country – we need to take care of our small businesses first.”

Like Murray, Boris likes the intent of the PPP.

“But there are a lot of people left behind in this. There are some hiccups they need to fix,” he said.

Both Boris and Murray like the fact that the PPP offers help to their employees.

“My biggest worry is to find a way to take care of my staff, but they need to fix the hiccups. There’s a lot of room for improvement, but it is a good start,” offered Boris.

“I’m so worried about my staff – if they can pay their bills. Murray’s On Main isn’t without my staff. They’re like my family,” echoed Murray. “I’ll figure it out. It was my decision to get into this line of work.”

While Jake’s Northwoods closed after the Safer At Home order was issued on March 17, the restaurant has been open for carry-outs the past two Friday nights.

Murray’s On Main has yet to reopen since the order came down.