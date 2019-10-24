Peace Lutheran Church Time & Talent Marketplace Nov. 8-9

Tomah's Peace Lutheran Church Time & Talent Marketplace will feature quilts, crafts, canned goods and more.

The event is Nov. 8-9 at the church, located at 307 Warren St. Included will be hand crafted items like quilts, bags, hats, necklaces and baby/toddler items. Gwen Nelson, one of the event organizers, said this year features more quilted and crocheted items with dog and cat themes, for those loyal pet owners.

Seasonal decorations will be on sale along with Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger items, greeting cards, baskets and necklaces. Nelson said this year features more canned goods compared to past years.

This year's raffle features a 'Triple Threat' queen sized quilt for first prize. Second prize is a 'World Hunger' quilt. Third prize is basket of equal exchange for tea, chocolate and coffee. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. Proceeds go toward ELCA World Hunger. There is also a goal to fill a shopping cart multiple times with non-perishable meat based meals for the Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry.

Raffle tickets are available until Sunday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m., the day of the drawing. Tickets are available from Peace Lutheran Church members or at the church office. The winner does not need to be present.

The sale is Nov. 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 608 343-7322 for more information.