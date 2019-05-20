Pence highlights defense budget at Fort McCoy appearance

Vice President Mike Pence stopped at Ft. McCoy Thursday, May 16 to talk to troops, and their families and tout the administrations proposed defense budget before returning to Washington D.C. The stop was part of a Wsicosnsin trip that alsto took the vice president to J&D Manufacturing in Altoona where he highlighted the administration's efforts in manufacturing.

At Ft. McCoy, Pence thanked the troops for their dedication and the sacrifices they make, telling them he was humbled to be in their presence.

He then touted the administrations largest increase in military defense spending in more than a generation, including what he said was the largest pay increase for the armed forces in more than 10 years.

President Trump's proposed $750 billion defense budget will fund a force of 2 million active and reserve personnel, 12 battle force ships, two large unmanned surface ships, 110 fighter aircraft and a modernized, two-brigade armored combat team, said Pence.

After speaking to the troops, the vice president told reporters that having free and fair trade with Mexico and other countries around the world is vital.

"So I came here to the Heartland to make it clear the time has come for Congress to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)," he said.

According to Pence, the USMCA would impact more than 2 million jobs in the U.S., by creating investment and growth in manufacturing.

He said it would be a win for the dairy industry, claiming the USMCA deals with unfair subsidies and trade practices from Canada and levels the playing field.

He touted tax cuts and the economy as part of the adminstration's successes and pointed out that the Trump has appointed 103 conservative federal judges to the courts.

Pence also claimed that under the Trump administration, the VA has made progress and has been held accountable. He pointed to the Veterans Choice Program that gives veterans the option of going to a private health care provider if the VA can't provide for a patient's needs.