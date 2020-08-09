Perfectly Imperfect Critters

Bonita Sanders started making sock critters for her grandkids about four years ago and she had no idea what it would morph into. Now, along with her apprentice/grandson, Cole Abbott, Sanders has put smiles on the faces of dozens of children with the help of some perfectly imperfect friends.

Sanders has been sewing the majority of her life after she first began in 4-H. She now owns Bonita’s Sewing Studio and Alterations located at 302 W. Montgomery St in Sparta.

She had bought a book called Stupid Sock Creatures that showed how to make the critters and thought she would try to make some for her grandkids, who loved them.

“They connected to them right away,” Sanders said. “I decided that I didn’t like the word ‘stupid,’ so I decided to call them perfectly imperfect because everybody knows most people are not perfect; at least everybody I know isn’t.”

When Abbott came to work for Sanders as her apprentice, she told him that if they made enough of the critters, they could try selling them and that’s precisely what they started doing.

They took the critters to Sparta’s Crazy Daze where they received a good amount of feedback and sales and they currently have a rack of critters available at the Sparta Garage Gallery located at 10031 Impala Avenue. For every critter they sell, they donate a pair of socks to a local homeless shelter.

Sanders’ and Abbott’s goal behind creating critters is to teach kids that they should try to love everyone even though they may have flaws.

Each critter is given a name and comes with a nametag on the back of which reads, “Everyone has flaws and imperfections. When someone says you are perfectly imperfect, they are saying they like you enough to see past your faults, flaws and insecurities. In saying someone is perfectly imperfect it means you are perfect for them. Can I be your perfectly imperfect friend?”

Some of the critters are interactive and Sanders said that every kid who sees them connects to one, which they hone in on. “It’s so cool to see them connect,” she added.

The critters are mostly made from new and recycled socks and scraps from around Sanders’ shop. Sanders and Abbott will often pick up socks from garage sales or thrift stores and for them, the crazier the sock the better.

“The socks have to be in really good condition because nobody wants a dirty, old sock,” she said. “And we make sure they’re clean, but some of the frazzled socks make really good critters.”

They will even make custom critters from socks that were possibly worn by a loved one or a favorite pair that someone maybe just doesn’t want to throw out.

Sanders and Abbott work together to come up with designs and there is a lot of thought that goes into making each one. They will even do what they call “the kid test,” which is whipping the critter around over their heads, to ensure it won’t rip apart during rough housing or play time.

As the critters are not really designed for toddlers and/or infants because some of them have button eyes that are simply sewn on and some have rice in them, Sanders and Abbott are going to start making Bubby Chubs, which are little sock critters that have an embroidered face and are more suitable for younger hands.

“We enjoy making them. We take far more time with them than we should because we should be turning them out right and left, but we’re being creative with each one,” Sanders said. “They’re one of a kind. Each one is unique to itself and we will never make two exactly alike.”

Sanders also makes bridal bears made from old wedding gowns and benevolent bears made from the clothing of a loved one that has passed away.

To learn more about Perfectly Imperfect Sock Critters, visit Sanders’ Facebook page at SamiLi Designs or by calling (608) 633-1937.