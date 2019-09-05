Performers set for AMP season

In 2018 Americana Music in the Park (AMP) featured local musicians.

This year organizer AMP's Scott Wilcox has booked performers from state wide and beyond.

AMP kicks off June 5 with live music at Gillett Park for six Wednesday nights. Other dates are June 19, July 3, July 17, July 31 and Aug. 14.

The first date features European pop performer 'Tajci' and guitarist David Langley. Tajci tours nationally and performs in Nashville. Langley has played with country icons Buck Owens, Ray Price and Willie Nelson.

June 19 features songwriters Steven Szydel and James Grant. Grant is also part of a band called Mudcats.

July 3 AMP travels to the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center for something new. The Trouble With Scotty, with Wilcox, will also feature Colin Marshall and Steve Nelson, who perform with Maggie Mae.

July 17 features Sons of Merlin, with Josh Becker, a member famed band Cherry Pie. This project includes Becker's brother and his son.

Blues music from Fall Creek will be performed July 31 by the Paul Tweed Band.

Back for another performance to close out AMP Aug. 14 is the Kittens? Billed as 'America's Sexiest Band' by its front man Jerry Duginski, the band has performed in the past at AMP and bring some solid music on stage.

"There are so many new things happening for Americana Music in the Park this year," Wilcox said.

Main entre food items served by Marco's Italian and American Grill of Warrens and there will be other side dishes and treats provided by local organizations and clubs. AMP staff will sell popcorn, soda and ice cream. AMP the Bear mascot will be at the park to meet young guests, he added.

Other new attractions include giant inflatables and an obstacle course for children. Craft vendors will be selling wares.

Food from local organizations will be provided again. Cost is $1 per attraction with ample time for children to burn off energy. There will also be Craft Time Marketplace. There will be military veteran recognition through the summer.

Check out the AMP Facebook for more information.