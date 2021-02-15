Perkins named a lifetime member by Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce

Pete Perkins, of Sparta is now a lifetime member of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce after he was presented with the honor by Executive Director Heidi Prestwood last week following the Chamber’s annual banquet, which Perkins was unable to attend.

“He’s put in so many years, he’s up there in his own category,” Prestwood said. “He comes with a long list of things that he has accomplished and things he’s been able to do.”

Perkins and his wife Marlene have been serving with the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors for the past 25 years after he was voted Sparta Butterfest Festmaster in 1996.

He was Chairman of the Ambassadors for over 15 years and played an integral role in starting Sparta’s Honorary Citizen Program in 1999 to promote tourism and highlight Sparta’s hospitality and attractions.

The Chamber Ambassadors were heavily involved in ribbon cuttings at new area businesses and they also put the Chamber’s newsletter together every month.

“I look back and I think I served at a good time because we were very active,” Perkins said. “Now, many of them have passed on.”

He has served with five executive directors of the Chamber of Commerce. Perkins and Marlene have volunteered at the annual golf outing, Music in the Park, Butterfest, Cabin Fever, Fourth of July festivities and so much more.

Perkins has received several honors from the Chamber over the years including the You Are Appreciated Award in 2007 and the Outstanding Young Educator Award by the former Jaycees.

As time passes, Perkins has become less and less involved, letting younger individuals step into roles that were once his but he still supports the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce.

“I want to be more involved, but COVID has kept us from being as active with the Chamber as we used to be,” he said. “Hopefully we can get more involved again, but receiving this award is quite a big honor. I certainly didn’t expect it and I appreciate it very much.”