Wednesday, April 18, 2018
Home / News / Pinned Out
From left, Sparta High School seniors Colter Sagler, Morgan Appel and Ethan Clark pose with a "Pinned Out" lock they developed to keep shooters out of classrooms.

Pinned Out

Tue, 04/17/2018 - 9:38am admin1

While the national debate on how to stop school shootings has produced few results, a trio of Sparta High School seniors has taken matters into their own hands.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here