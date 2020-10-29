Plenty of fun-filled Halloween activities planned in Sparta

The ugly beast that is COVID-19 has prevented so many organizations from hosting events, fundraisers and activities all year long, but it won’t stop Halloween from coming.

On Halloween night, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce and numerous Sparta businesses will partake in Business Trick-or-Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Participating businesses will have orange signs in their windows indicating they are welcoming trick-or-treaters of all ages.

Business Trick-or-Treat was more formally organized as a downtown event a few years ago by Dawn Justin of Justin Trails Resort to give businesses that participated a chance to be seen throughout the community in a different capacity. Later, a Halloween party was added to the LanhamSchanhofer Funeral Home, which was a success.

“This year, of course, with the ongoing situation, the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has decided that we will not let the pandemic take trick-or-treating away from our kids,” Executive Director Heidi Prestwood said. “We are thrilled with the number of businesses that will be participating on Saturday and we hope to continue this tradition in the future. From what we can tell, the businesses are excited that we are holding this event.”

Prestwood said the ultimate goal was to get members of the community into businesses that maybe they didn’t even know were there. “Fingers crossed, hopefully, they return,” she added.

Participating businesses along Water Street include: Biederman Jewelers, Gamer’s Sanctum, Osborne, Tripp & Schmidt; Second Season, Cork and Barrel, Simplee Delicious, H&R Block, Search and Find, Nature’s Touch Massage, Candles by Kim, Big Rooster Firearms and Ginny’s Cupboard.

Oak Street participants include District 7 Decor and Design, Wesco and Coulee Real Estate. The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce will be handing out treats at the chamber office at 111 Milwaukee Street.

Those who thought the Business Trick-or-Treat would be limited to downtown Sparta are in for a treat, because several other businesses throughout Sparta will also be participating.

“Sparta is more than our downtown. We have Chamber members all throughout town and we wanted to open up the Business Trick-or-Treat to them as well,” Prestwood said.

The American Legion located at 1116 Angelo Rd, Sparta Floral & Greenhouses at 636 E. Montgomery Street, House of Shadows at 501 Osborne Drive and Sojourner’s Journey Women’s Shelter at 318 N. Rusk Ave will all be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters Saturday night as well.

Tricor Insurance located at 203 W. Wisconsin Street, the Monroe County Republican Party at 501 W. Wisconsin Street, Northern Engraving at 803 S. Black River Street, Papa Murphy’s at 215 N. Black River Street, J-Mart at 213 N. Black River Street and Cindy’s Divine Nails at 219 N. Black River Street will also be participating.

Participants at 620 Industrial Drive include Shades Body Studio, The Edge Hair Salon, Radiance Beauty and Esthetics, Zenergy Massage Studio and Thrivent Financial.

Maps will be available to pick up at participating businesses and a list of participating businesses will be available on the Chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpartaAreaChamberOfCommerce.

Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust recently set trick-or-treating hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 for those wishing to participate in the city-wide trick-or-treating throughout Sparta at private residences and neighborhoods.

The Sparta Hockey Rink, located at 1121 E. Montgomery Street, will be hosting a Halloween Howl on Oct. 31 where kids are welcome to come dressed in their Halloween costumes for an open skate to family friendly Halloween music.

The Halloween Howl will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and again from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Justin Trails Resort outside of Sparta will be hosting a family-friendly Halloween costume party with fire dancers from 5 to 8 p.m. Afterwards, the Cotter Pin in Leon will be having a Halloween party for those older trick-or-treaters from 7 to 11 p.m. with live music and a costume contest.

In the Halloween spirit, the Sparta Free Library will be hosting a Virtual Costume Contest. Participants can dress to impress in their favorite costume, then snap a photo and submit it into the contest in one of five categories.

Along with the picture, participants will need to include their name, phone number and age group by email to spartalibrary@wrlsweb.org for a chance to win prizes.

Prize brackets include: birth to 5 years old, ages 6 to 11 years, 12 to 18 years, adult and group/family. All entries will be due by Saturday, Oct. 31.