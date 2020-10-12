Police arrest violent felon after standoff near Norwalk

Police arrested a violent felon with multiple convictions Wednesday after a two-hour standoff in rural Norwalk.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Kenneth M. Sizemore, 39, was being sought on connection with a domestic violence incident reported in Vernon County. Police didn’t release details of the incident, which allegedly occurred in rural Norwalk overnight Wednesday and was reported early yesterday morning.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies learned Sizemore was living in a camper inside of a shed in Rural Norwalk and they obtained a search warrant for the shed to arrest Sizemore and search for evidence related to the domestic abuse allegations.

Due to threats toward police and information that Sizemore was armed, members of the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit (a multijurisdictional SWAT team made up of personnel from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Tomah Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and supported by Sparta Area Ambulance) responded to the location and attempted to talk to Sizemore, police said.

For two hours, Sizemore refused to communicate or exit the shed. He finally surrendered after members of the tactical unit entered the shed and were preparing to deploy chemical agents into the camper.

Sizemore was medically cleared at the scene and transported to Monroe County Jail where he was booked on the following charges:

First degree recklessly endangering safety; false imprisonment; strangulation and suffocation; child abuse; felon possess firearm; battery; disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sizemore’s lengthy criminal history stretches back to 2002 and includes several charges related to physical violence and abuse. He is scheduled to be in court today (Thursday) at 1 a.m.