Police respond to false alarm at Meadowview

According to Sparta Police Deputy Chief Emilee Nottestad, a false report that sent over a dozen Sparta and Monroe County police to Meadowview School last Thursday, Oct. 3, was a "weird case of the telephone game."

At 2 p.m., the Sparta Police Department received a call of an "emergent threat" at Meadowview. Three Sparta police squads were on scene with 90 seconds of the call. After entering the building, officers found no visible threat existed.

Additional officers continued to arrive at the school, creating a safety perimeter around the building and turning away vehicles.

Investigators then determined the threat report was the result of a miscommunication. Nottestad said it all started when people were texting information about an incident involving a La Crosse school.

It was later reported that Logan High School and Middle School and Northside Elementary were put on classroom hold following the report of an attempted robbery in a nearby La Crosse neighborhood.

Nottestad said somehow through texts being passed around, it became an incident at Meadowview.

"Our information was it was an ongoing threat at (Meadowview), and that's how we responded."

Police cleared the scene at Meadowview by 2:30 p.m. after determining there was no threat to students and staff. Classes were let out on time.