Police shoot, kill gun wielding man at Leon restaurant

An officer involved shooting Tuesday night in the small community of Leon just south of Sparta left one man dead.

According to authorities, officers from three agencies responded to the Cotter Pin restaurant and bar after receiving a domestic violence-related 911 call.

When officers from Sparta Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff's Department and State Patrol arrived, patrons had already barricaded themselves inside the restaurant and police were confronted by a man carrying a firearm in the parking lot.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), which is investigating the incident, the officers attempted to negotiate with the man, who was eventually shot by the police.

The man was given immediate medical aid, but he later died at a local hospital. None of he officers was injured, however, three Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and one Sparta Police officer have been placed on administrative leave as dictated by department policy.

Witnesses have stated the domestic incident originated at a neighboring house. A female and her baby fled the home and sought refuge in the Cotter Pin prior to the shooting.

Police shut down Hwy. 27 through Leon for several hours during and following the incident, rerouting traffic around the area.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased or the officers involved in the shooting

DCI is leading the investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force, DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services, and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab.

DCI has indicated it is continuing to investigate the incident and will turn over reports to the Monroe County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

The last officer involved shooting in the area involved a Monroe County sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a suspect in a Jan. 7, 2018 domestic incident in Sparta.

Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger ruled the actions of the deputy were lawful and reasonable acts of defense when he shot 21-year-old Skyler D. Burnette at a St. Anne Street apartment where he had a knife to the victim's throat.