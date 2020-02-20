Friday, February 21, 2020
Firefighters battled frigid temperatures Wednesday morning as they put out a porch fire on Kent Street in Sparta. Contributed photo

Porch fire damages Sparta home

Thu, 02/20/2020 - 10:20am

The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported fire on a porch at 808 Kent Street in the City of Sparta at 5:34 a.m. Wednesday.

When Chief Mike Arnold arrived on the scene the front porch had visible fire and moderate smoke on the first floor. The occupants of the home were alerted by their cat and smoke detectors sounding. All occupants were able to get out. 

Arnold said the fire climbed up the wall into the ceiling of the porch and attic area, causing moderate smoke damage and minor water damage to the home. The house is insured and there were no injuries reported as firefighters battled the cold temperatures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

The Fire Department was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance Service and the Monroe County 911 Center.

 

