Pre-school year pep talk from Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers paid an unexpected visit to Tomah High School Wednesday as he was passing through the area. Evers was principal at THS in the early 1980s before his rise up the ladder in public school education administration, eventually becoming Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Evers spent the day talking with staff and shaking hands with a shy toddler in the THS hallway. Evers was re-introduced to a few students now working at THS.

He spent some time listening to the Limited Edition show choir practice. THS band director Charlie O'Brien showed Evers the Tomah band's History Wall in the band room. Evers checked out the THS weight and fitness room, although he did not have time for a quick workout.

Evers' children were all born at Tomah Memorial Hospital so he still feels a special connection to the community. Contributed photos