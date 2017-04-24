Preparing a new generation of environmentalists

Young environmentalists at Sparta High School are doing their part to limit their carbon footprint, while spreading the word about the importance of recycling and reducing waste.

The school’s earth club is continuing to gain recognition from around the state. This school year, it received the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Recycling Initiative Award, as well as the Association of Recyclers of Wisconsin’s award for outstanding achievement.

“Not only are we helping the community and the earth, but I like how we’re being seen as leaders,” said senior student Kaitlyn Kowitz.

In August 2015, Sparta High was the first school in the nation to have a food digester. Every day during the lunch period, Earth Club members, volunteers, teachers and custodians run a disassembly line, holding back food that can be kept out of the landfill.

“We’ve kind of perfected it, so we’re having the students sort stuff out themselves so it’s more efficient,” said Robert Thomas, a senior.

Those biodegradable items are put into the digester (which resembles a top-load washing machine). It dehydrates the waste and as it turns in the machine, eventually making compost.

The byproduct is put into reusable bags, and is sold to area gardeners, food plot designers and farmers, with the profit going toward Compost for Kids, which provides things like winter clothing for students in need.

But that’s not the only way the Earth Club is exposing children to the “green” way of life.

Students at St. John’s Lutheran School in Sparta are participating by sorting out their lunches for the digester, too. That program alone, headed by freshman Kristen Clark, is expected to divert approximately $1,500 pounds of food waste from the landfill.

Students are getting a taste of the larger picture, too.

“We’re the leading earth club in the nation, and we’ve cut down a lot on school spending,” added Thomas. “So with the compost and trash and things like that, we’ve cut down our spending by thousands.”

The Earth Club also collects recyclables from the schools once a week, exchanging plastic, glass, metal, paper and tin items for cash. They also partner with Century Foods to collect their aluminum cans.

Members of the club have also had opportunities to speak in front of representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, Bluff Country Gardeners of Western Wisconsin and residents at Rolling Hills.

They all seem to agree on one thing, though.

“I don’t think we’d be as efficient without our custodians,” said Thomas. “They’re a huge help. Not to mention Mr. (Joe) Cook. He’s a great teacher, a great (Earth Club) advisor, everything. He cares so much about everyone and everything. He tries to put Earth Club in our hands, specifically, and have us take responsibility.”