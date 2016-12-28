Presidential election leads top stories of 2016

While it was no big surprise that the GOP presidential candidate carried Monroe County, this year’s presidential election still warrants the distinction of the top news story of 2016.

In August, Ted Cruz won Wisconsin’s GOP primary, taking 49% of the state vote, but Donald Trump won Monroe County. Just over 46% of Monroe County’s Republican voters went for Trump compared to only 37% for Cruz. Bernie Sanders carried the Democratic race easily, both in the county and the state.

However, when it came to the November general election, Monroe County went red, giving Trump 61% of the vote and helping him squeak out a victory in Wisconsin, which hadn’t handed a Republican presidential candidate a win since 1984.

In the legislative races, the GOP nearly swept Monroe County with challenger Patrick Testin defeating incumbent Julie Lassa in the 24th Senate District, and incumbent Assembly representatives Nancy VanderMeer and Lee Nerison fighting off challenges in the 70th and 96th Assembly districts, respectively.

Democrat incumbent Jennifer Shilling was able to retain her seat after barely outdistancing challenger Dan Kapanke by a 61-vote margin.

Other big stories of the year, in no particular order, included:

• The Sparta Herald and Monroe County Democrat began publishing under the name The Monroe County Herald, which combines the titles that the papers had been printed under for the previous century and a half.

The reason for the change was mainly two-fold, to clear up confusion about the newspapers, which have been under new ownership since September with one publisher and one editor, and to reflect the publication’s widening coverage area.

• One man died and another was seriously injured after an attempted homicide and suicide at a Spring Street residence in Sparta on Feb. 6. The deceased was Carlos Bothel, 41, while the injured man was Nick Johnson, 23.

Officers were dispatched to 217 N. Spring St. at 11 p.m. after receiving a call from Bothel’s wife.

When they arrived, they found Bothel with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, lying by a vehicle parked in the driveway. Johnson was discovered in the passenger seat of the car owned by Bothel’s wife. Johnson had two gunshot wounds to the head but was still alive. He survived the injuries after being flown by Med Flight to a La Crosse hospital.

Investigators believe Bothel arrived at the residence in his truck, parking in front of the driveway. He then exited the truck and shot Johnson with a .38 caliber handgun before turning the gun on himself.

• Tomah Mayor Shannon Hough resigned in February on the heels of an investigation into allegations she made against City Administrator Roger Gorius, concerning a “heated” argument the two had in Tomah City Hall.

A police investigation revealed what appeared to be an antagonistic working relationship between Hough and Gorius. Hough sought disorderly conduct charges against Gorius, but authorities concluded an investigation didn’t support the accusations.

The “heated” discussion was over an anonymous call Hough said she received from an unidentified individual at Ft. McCoy, claiming they were investigating Hough’s opponent City Council member Nellie Pater and Gorius for using government computers for political campaign purposes.

City officials later confirmed there was no federal investigation underway concerning Pater or Gorius, and city telephone records didn’t reveal any such incoming call was made.

• In March, Unimin officials revealed a plan to lay off 65 employees at the company’s Tunnel City frac sand mine, eventually idling the facility.

The company supplies frac sand to the Bakken oil fields of North Dakota and Montana, which it said weren’t producing enough orders for their product to make the Tunnel City operation viable.

Some employees remain working at the site to maintain the facility, which Unimin said it planned to reopen when there is an upturn in demand for frac sand.

• Turner Douglas Wood, New Lisbon, and Matthew James Robert Rasmussen, Tomah, both 22, were charged with first degree homicide in the shooting death of 27-year old Adam Garcia at his North Water Street residence.

The two are alleged to have entered the Sparta apartment at around 7:30 a.m., where Wood shot Garcia twice in the chest, in front of witnesses.

Officers were dispatched to 508 N. Water St. at around 8 a.m. April 17 for a report of a person being shot.

When they arrived, they discovered Garcia unconscious on the ground floor of the two-unit rental with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

• The City of Sparta purchased a 180-acre parcel on Sparta’s south side for its new business park, paying $13,000 an acre, which comes to $2.34 million for the entire site located on the east side of Highway 27, south of Interstate 90.

The city purchased the land from Dave Evenson, who is the developer of Aspen Fields and River Trail Estates on Sparta’s west side.

• A $20 million CranGrow processing facility opened in Warrens. The facility spans 60,000 square feet for production and includes 105,000 square feet of freezer space. CranGrow was formed June 1, 2015. The facility will produce dried cranberries and juice as a byproduct. Production started in early July with 2015 fruit in frozen storage at other locations.

• Monroe County Administrator Catherine Schmit resigned effective Dec. 3 to take the administrator’s position in Green Lake County. The county board agreed to hire former Tomah City Administrator Jim Bialecki as the interim administrator.

• Power lifter Josh Peardot returned to fanfare in Tomah in September after winning four gold medals at the World Sub Juniors and Juniors Powerlifting Championships in Szczyrk, Poland. The 2016 Tomah High School graduate broke the world record for squat for 105kg Sub Juniors with a 738 pound squat. He also earned gold medals in the bench press and dead lift and was named Sub-Junior 105kg World Champion.