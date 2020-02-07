Prevent the spread of COVID-19 over 4th of July weekend

The Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) has reported four new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, June 29 for a total of 67 confirmed cases.

The new cases include:

• A female in her 20s with mild symptoms.

• A female between 10-14 years of age where the investigation is ongoing.

• A female in her 60s with moderate symptoms.

• A female in her 30s where the investigation is ongoing.

Monroe County now has a total of 17 active cases of the virus in Monroe County as well as ­­­49 people who have recovered from the virus, onecurrent hospitalization and one death.

Typically, during the Fourth of July, there would be parades, grill outs, parties and other celebrations scheduled to take place. Unfortunately, this year COVID-19 is still spreading within the community.

During the month of July, the MCHD saw a significant increase in cases. On June 1, there had been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, with two active cases and as of June 30, that number had increased to 65 confirmed cases.

In order to protect the health of the community, the MCHD recommends that individuals avoid gatherings this Fourth of July weekend and minimize travel, especially to areas considered “viral hotspots” within and beyond Wisconsin state borders.

COVID-19 is mainly spread from person-to-person and between people who are within six feet of one another, spreading through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks; it may also be spread by people who are not showing any symptoms.

When people are in close contact with one another or part of gatherings, COVID-19 can spread and infect multiple people quickly and those infected can then spread it to others at home, work and other places they go.

This weekend, MCHD strongly recommends that community members practice the following:

· Stay at home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, even with mild illness.

· Minimize close contact (within six feet) with those outside of your household and avoid congregating in groups of any size.

· Limit travel, especially to areas with large numbers of COVID-19 cases.

· Wear a fabric face covering.

· Maintain a six-foot distance with others whenever possible.

· Wash hands frequently with soap and water and avoid touching your face.

MCHD posts daily updates for the community on its Facebook page and its COVID-19 website http://healthymonroecowi.org/covid-19.