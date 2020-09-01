Primary needed for Tomah school board, a familiar name joins the city council race

The number of candidates for the Tomah School Board is up to eight after two additional candidates took out paperwork Monday.

Kirk Arity and Spencer Stephens join Rick Murray, Mike Gnewikow, Susan Bloom, Mitch Koel, Richard Taylor and Wayne Kling seeking three open school board seats.

A primary is needed Tuesday, Feb. 18 with more than twice as many candidates running as members to be elected. The six who receive the most votes in the primary will be on the April 7 ballot.

Incumbents John McMullen, Nancy McCoy and Jerry Fushianes are not seeking re-election for another term on the Tomah School Board.

Dean Peterson is stepping away from Monroe County board politics as a supervisor, but he announced his intentions to seek the Tomah City Council Dist. 8 seat in the upcoming election.

Peterson joins incumbent Sue Holme in that race. The Dist. 8 seat is now a two-person race between Peterson and Holme. Remy Gomez has decided to step away from a bid for Tomah city council to instead focus on a mayoral bid.

The Tomah mayoral race will be on the February primary ballot along with the Wisconsin Supreme Court justice race.

Gomez will square off in the Tomah mayoral race against incumbent Mike Murray, former mayor Nellie Pater and Tomah High School student Brett Larkin.

The Tomah municipal court judge and districts 2, 4, and 6 have no challengers. Incumbents are Tom Flock, Richard Yarrington, Shawn Zabinski and Lamont Kiefer, respectively.

In other Tomah council news, Dist. 1 alderwoman Mary Ann Komiskey passed away Jan. 4 after an extended illness. Her seat will be filled by council appointment at some point, likely in February. Komiskey held onto the seat in the last general election, defeating challenger Adam Gigous.

Komiskey was on city council six years and is a former Tomah School Board member for six years.

A funeral Mass for Komiskey will be held Saturday, 10:30 A.M. at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 303 W. Monroe Street, Tomah. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home and Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.