Program lets SHS tech-ed students help themselves

A relationship between the Sparta High School tech-ed program the La Crosse Area Building Association (LABA) is paying dividends both financially and through hands-on experience for students.

According to SHS agriculture/ tech-ed instructor Steve Schauf, it’s a symbiotic relationship that this year resulted in a donation of several Milwaukee cordless tools for use in the school’s building construction program.

According to Schauf, SHS construction program students built a number of projects in February and March before COVID-19 put an end to in-classroom projects. The projects they managed to get built included a porch bench (painted by Art student Julia Flock), cedar bench, cedar BBQ surround and cedar and pine plant stands.

The students used materials donated by La Crosse Area Builders Association (LABA) and Alex Goodman of Wisconsin Building Supply. The projects were then sold at the Annual LABA Tools for Schools Fundraiser Auction, which was held this summer.

The money raised at the auction was used to purchase the power tools. Schauf says the program is a win-win for the students.

The fruits of this collaborative effort help students develop technical skills, instill an interest in the many construction/residential/commercial related trades and raise funds to purchase construction trades related tooling for many area schools,” said Schauf. “The kids have some ownership and have to earn those tools.”

While the school usually receives about $300 to purchase materials, Goodman increased this year’s donation to $700, allowing for an upgrade from treated lumber to cedar, allowing for higher quality products.

Besides building construction, SHS also offers welding, machining, automotive and small engine repair courses through its technical education program.

Schauf said the numbers for the program are down this year but there is demand for those skills in the real world, especially building construction.

“The trades are screaming for people,” he said. “We need to get young people to start looking at the trades. They can make a good living.”

Students also can earn credits through Western Technical College in the program.

With SHS reverting to virtual classrooms because of the pandemic, Shauf said he is teaching students through live-stream video. And while that has challenges for what would seem to be a hands-on curriculum, he says there are some things that can actually be taught better.

In any event, “It’s the best we can do for now,” he said.