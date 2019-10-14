Proposed county levy drops by 3%

Monroe County taxpayers could see a slight a drop in the county portion of their tax bill next year.

The county's finance committee has proposed a budget with a nearly 3% drop in the levy, which, if approved, will go from $18.6 million last year to $18.06 this year.

The corresponding mill rate would drop by 7%, going from $5.723 to $5.321.

That means the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $532 in county property taxes, $40 less than last year.

There were a few winners and losers in the budget, which still requires full county board approval in November. The winners were Human Services, which had several new positions added in 2020. However, those positions are state funded and wouldn't have had an impact on the budget in the first place.

Drug Court also kept its funding along with a new legal secretary in the district attorney's office. That office is getting a new assistant district attorney, which also is state funded.

The pay-for-performance program didn't fare as well. Originally targeted for a 4% increase it was cut in half to 2%.

The budget cut the $80,000 contract for Economic Development Coordinator Steve Peterson, while dispatch and the health department lost one newly-approved position each.

The highway department had its original request of an additional $1.8 million slashed to $100,000, while a new garage at the dog pound was completely scrapped.

Finance Committee Chairman Cedric Schnitzler said the committee will be addressing adding $53,000 back into the budget when it meets Wednesday. That money is available from 2014, when the county failed to budget up to the levy limit. It has up to four years to recoup that money if it chooses to. Schnitzler said that would bring the savings on a $100,000 home down by only 20 cents. The full board would have to approve the action.

He also said the reason the levy is dropping is because of a resolution the county board passed several years ago that channels any left over funds at the end of the year into the annual debt service payment.

Because of that, the $2.3 million debt service payment won't be on the levy this year and isn't expected to be on it next year either.

The annual budget meeting is Nov. 6.