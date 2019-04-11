Public can weigh in on county budget Wednesday

The Monroe County Board will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, Nov. 6, when it will ratify the 2020 county budget.

The meeting includes a public hearing where citizens will be able to voice their opinions on county spending.

The 2020 budget that goes before the board Wednesday includes a $5.32 mill rate, which is down 7% from this year. That equates to a $40.24 decrease in the county portion of property taxes on a $100,000 home.

That was after the board approved a $53,000 increase to the levy last month recouping money from 2014, when Monroe County's levy fell that far under the allowable limit.. The county has five years to address the levy shortage, however, accepting the increase precludes the county from incurring any new debt in 2020. That would prevent the county from bonding up to a projected $20 million for a nursing home project -- a long-delayed project some anticipated would begin next year.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg recommended placing the additional $53,000 in tax revenue in the budget's contingency fund, which was left dangerously lean after health and dental insurance rates came in higher than expected.

The county's equalized value was up 4% from last year and currently sits just under $3.5 billion. The allowable levy increase for 2020, before the $53,000 resolution was approved, is 2.003% or $342,000.

That brings the county's allowable levy to $17.3 million. On top of that, exempt library and other fees equaling $763,720, brings the final levy to $18.06 million. That's a $550,000 levy decrease over last year.

According to Osterberg, that decrease is due to the fact that there is no debt levy in the 2020 budget. The debt payment will come from funds carried forward from this year, which is a stipulation of the county's general fund balance policy.

The total budget is just under $62.7 million. The 2020 mill rate of $5.32 is down 7% from this year, which equates to a $40.24 decrease in the county portion of property taxes on a $100,000 home.

In the proposed budget, Drug Court kept its funding along with a new legal secretary in the district attorney's office. That office is getting a new assistant district attorney, which is state funded.

However, the pay-for-performance program, originally targeted for a 4% increase, was cut in half to 2%.

The budget cut the $80,000 contract for Economic Development Coordinator Steve Peterson, while dispatch and the health department lost one newly-approved position each.

The highway department had its original request of an additional $1.8 million slashed to $100,000, while a new garage at the dog pound was completely scrapped.

The annual budget meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Justice Center's assembly room. The public entrance is located off the West Oak Street parking lot.