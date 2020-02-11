Public can weigh in on county budget Wednesday

The Monroe County Board will hold its annual meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, when it will ratify the 2021 county budget.

The meeting includes a public hearing where citizens will be able to voice their opinions on county spending.

The total 2021 budget that goes before the board Wednesday is $71.1 million. Of that, $18.45 million is tax levy, up $335,768 from 2020. The corresponding mill rate is $5.149 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is down from $5.336 this year. That equates to a $18.70 decrease in the county portion of property taxes on a $100,000 home.

County Administrator Tina Osterberg attributed most of the rise in the levy to lost revenue. That includes a $210,000 drop in interest on investments and a $111,000 sales tax decrease over last year’s numbers.

The county's equalized value was up 5.5% this year, compared to 4% from last year and currently sits just under $3.6 billion.

According to Osterberg, there is no debt levy in the 2020 budget. The debt payment will come from unexpended funds carried forward from this year, which is a stipulation of the county's general fund balance policy.

The annual budget meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the American Legion in Sparta. Those who wish to access the meeting remotely can do so by going to the Monroe County website. Access information is on the Monroe County Board agenda under “committees”.