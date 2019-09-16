Public gets first look at Tomah Health

Last week's ribbon cutting for the new Tomah Health hospital and Gundersen Clinic was the culmination of 10 years of planning and designing.

On Friday, around 800 people toured the adjoining health care facilities located off Gopher Avenue on Tomah's south side.

While the new Gundersen Clinic has been open since Aug. 26, Tomah Health won't be receiving patients until Oct. 2.

Officials from both organizations touted the collaborative setup as a boost to not only improved healthcare in the region but also as an attraction for business, industry and families to move to the community.

Over half of the investment for the $60 million Tomah Health facility was from a USDA rural development loan. According to Tomah Health CEO Phil Stuart, the $35 million, 30-year 3.5% fixed loan, didn't make or break the project, but it did allow the hospital to expand the scope.

"That allowed us to be more progressive in some of the things we were able to do," he said.

The result is a regional facility with expanded services that serves patients who would otherwise have to travel long distances for the same care.

One of those services is Gundersen's comprehensive Cancer Center, located on the second floor of the clinic, where patients can receive specialized cancer care.

Dr. Robert Holness, Gundersen Tomah Clinic medical director, said the new 78,000 square foot clinic brings all the services offered by Gundersen into one location -- family medicine, outreach, behavior health, vision and cancer care.

"The (old) clinic had grown to such an extent, this was just the next step in terms of providing care to the community in support of what Tomah health is doing. We thought it was best to join forces on the same campus," said Holness.

Some providers will have privileges at the hospital, including obstetrics and gynecology, midwife services and general, orthopedic and pediatric surgery.

He said one of the most exciting additions to the new clinic is a large pharmacy, which allows patients to see their doctors and go home with their prescriptions.

Stuart said Tomah Health is preparing for its transition to the new facility. Last Thursday, it held a tabletop exercise to work out the logistics of moving patients from Tomah Memorial Hospital (TMH) to Tomah Health. Emergency medical services personnel practiced moving patients from hospital to hospital using dummies. This week they will use actors to do the same thing.

According to Stuart, TMH has been sold to Bob Dippen. While he wouldn't reveal what the building will be repurposed for, he did say there are several restrictive covenants attached to the sale, preventing the faculty from being used for the same services Tomah Health provides. However, he said it could be used for purposes like long-term care or substance abuse rehabilitation.

Hospital staff, past and present, will be given the opportunity to bid a proper farewell to TMH during a special reception Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. in classroom C on the lower level of the hospital. Cake and refreshments will also be served.

“The event will give staff a chance to walk through the hospital and share some memories of the current hospital,” said Marketing & PR Director Eric Prise.

A large ‘good bye’ banner will be placed in classroom C for employees to write a good bye message. ‘Thanks for the Memories’ selfie frames will also be provided to capture special photos.

“We hope to see former TMH employees turn out for the event,” Prise said.

Tomah Memorial Hospital opened its doors as a 29-bed hospital on April 7, 1952, after years of planning and generous donations from community residents. Since opening in 1952, the current hospital had expansions in 1964, 1994 and 2004.

Construction on Tomah Health started in September, 2017. The 40 acre site was purchased in May 2014, from Norman and Evelyn Randall, located adjacent to I-90 along Gopher Avenue.

A new interchange off Hwy. 16 west of Tomah links traffic with Goose Avenue and Gopher Avenue, and will act as the major entrances into the hospital campus. Plans down the road also include connecting Tomah's existing recreation trail to the campus for another health and wellness benefit.

Bob Kliebenstein contributed to this article.