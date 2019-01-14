Pursuing a passion for art

Angela Biederman has followed her passion for art since she was a Sparta High School student

The 2005 graduate earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from UW-Milwaukee, and her Master of Fine Arts degree from Kent State University in Ohio, before making her way to Pittsburg, PA, where she has found a home in the city's vibrant art scene.

Biederman is a sculpture and installation artist with an education in ceramics. She taught ceramics during her graduate studies, and currently teaches at the Community College of Allegheny County in Pennsylvania.

She has built herself quite a resume, exhibiting at 707 Penn Gallery, Pittsburgh Center for the Arts, Unsmoke Systems Artspace, and other galleries in Pittsburgh. She has exhibited regionally in Cleveland, Columbus, and Kent; at the Huntington Museum of Art in West Virginia; and at the Hoyt Art Center in New Castle, PA. She has also exhibited nationally in Providence, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee, and at the John Michael Kohler Center for the Arts.

Biederman undertook one of her most challenging projects last August when she installed a site-responsive work of art at Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Swissvale, PA, just outside of Pittsburgh. The installation was part of a project called Alloy Pittsburgh, a biennial exhibit at Carrie Furnaces, which aims to activate and reimagine the site.

This year’s Alloy featured eight other artists, all of whom installed work in response to the site. The project started out with Biederman and group of other artist undergoing a weeklong residency at Carrie in May to familiarize themselves with the site, conceptualize themselves with installations, and learn about the site’s history.

Carrie Furnaces are the only pre-World War II blast furnaces that stand in the region. A blast furnace produces iron that is transported to a mill and integrated into steel. The furnaces were built in 1907 and operated until 1978, basically when the steel industry collapsed.

Carrie Furnaces became a historic landmark in 2006. The site is managed and operated by Rivers of Steel, and the public can tour the furnaces and attend other events like the annual Festival of Combustion.

Biederman said Pittsburg has turned out to be a good fit for her and her artwork.

"The art scene is thriving and well here, and I’ve had a lot of great opportunities since I’ve moved," she said. She also likes that Pittsburgh is close to New York City, DC, Philadelphia, Columbus, Cleveland and other urban centers.

Biederman said her enjoyment of making art is what drew her to the profession.

"When you’re 16 or 18 you don’t really know what you want, so I decided to go to school for what I knew I was okay at and enjoyed doing," she said. "Being an artist as a profession is very challenging, and most artists I know need jobs that pay, and work twice as hard to make their art alongside. But I feel most connected to who I am and challenged to learn new things when I’m making art."

In high school, Biederman took just about every art class and independent study offered, as well as an AP class in ceramics. She also took a lot of sewing classes with JoDee Hoiness, and still uses those skills today.

Biederman credits her high school teachers with helping instill in her the passion for art she now tries to impart to her own students.

"Sue (Iverson) was a great teacher, but when Jon (Lee) started teaching ceramics at Sparta High, he really encouraged me to come in outside of class and throw pots," she recalls. "He definitely opened up the door for me to ceramics, and I learned how to throw and mix glazes from him."

Biederman also took photography from Lee, and remembers fondly, developing film and photos in the dark room.

By the time Biederman finished her graduate studies at Kent State in 2016, she had worked with clay for fifteen years, but started to integrate a lot of other materials into her practice. "Basically, whatever I need to achieve the vision I have or the experience I’m trying to impart," she said.

Biederman said her surroundings are what stimulate her muse.

"I’ve always been inspired by nature, and more specifically now, I’m inspired by the landscape," she said. "Living in the city, you see traces of events caused by people, but just the remnants exist and become part of the landscape.

"I feel like these traces are little narratives that are discernable yet incomplete, and they’re often what I try to relay in my art. I also really enjoy just being outside, I love walking, and finding these stories in the earth."

She said she is influenced by land art, and the earth art movement that started in the 70s as well as postwar art from the 50s-70s.

Biederman plans to continue teaching at the Community College of Allegheny County for at least the near future, but will keep up her studio practice and eventually expand it.

"I really enjoy teaching at the college level, and hope to continue doing it, wherever it may take me."

She also hopes to exhibit more outside of Pittsburgh so keep an eye out for Biederman exhibit at an art gallery near you.