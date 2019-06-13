Queen of the Apostles rummage sale offers deals

If you walk past Queen of the Apostles Parish school the next few days you may hear a faint buzzing sound coming from its gymnasium.

Not to be alarmed. That's the buzz of activity as volunteers work feverishly to prepare for the large parish rummage sale June 21-23. Alright, the buzz is merely a play on words. But ten co-chairs who organize the rummage sale don't play around when it comes to preparation, pricing and organization.

Marti Hawver is part of the group. Five parish guilds are responsible for the sale, St. Catherine, St. Dorothy, St. Francis, St. Joan and St. Loretta. Two members from each guild are co-chairs.

There is extensive work involved as donation deliveries started June 6. Donations are accepted through Monday, June 17. The gym is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for donations.

What can be donated? The better question might be, what cannot be donated.

"We have so much of everything you can imagine," Hawver said.

Clothing, house wares, toys, furniture, lawnmowers and this list goes on. Organizers ask that clothing, bedding and similar items are clean and gently used. Please make sure small engine items work.

Most donations are traditional rummage sale items, but every year has the potential for that unusual item. Two items still cause volunteers to smile. One year two parakeets were donated. Another year someone donated a ventriloquist doll. Not sure if anyone can top a live parakeet.

Earlier this week the gym and hallway was filled with sale items. The group will wait until closer to the sale to stage items in the church hall, in case the space is needed for an unplanned event, Hawver noted. But every nook and cranny of the school's lower level is utilized.

The sale runs the same weekend of the Budweiser Dairyland National Truck and Tractor Pull. No coincidence.

Organizers know the event draws thousands of people to Tomah. Time between pull sessions or a possible rain delay is time for fans to shop. A group from the Appleton area make the short trip from Recreation Park to Queen of Apostles each year.

"They tell us they have a good time at our sale," Hawver said. "That's a credit to our parishioners who donate a wide variety of items and those who work the sale and make everyone feel welcome. The line (into the sale) starts at 7 a.m. with people waiting to get in," Hawver said.

Hours for the event are Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday is the half price/bag sale.

"We advertise pretty well (with banners around town)," Hawver said.

They have a banner strategically placed near Recreation Park to pull in fans.

Along with being fundraiser for the Queen of Apostle PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women), the sale is a service for the community. Proceeds are designated for parish needs. The most recent project is a new church hall floor.

Clothing is priced to move, with most items tagged at 75 cents for families.

"We want to be charitable in what we do and help those in need," Hawver said.

The sale is an ideal shopping venue for high school graduates to furnish college dorms or apartments.

"We know Tomah graduates who wait for our rummage sale to buy for their dorms," Hawver said.

There is a Nice and Olde section with reasonably priced collectibles for the treasure hunter in everyone. The parish youth group has a brat sale to fundraise for trips. There is a bake sale with homemade treats.

Hawver said a core of 10 workers can be counted on to work the sale with other volunteers who fill openings. But she is quick to credit Natalie Divyak and Rose Vanderbloemen, two longtime organizers, for their role leading up to and during the sale.

While the actual worker bees for the sale are parish women, Hawver makes sure to credit the men who provide the "muscle" when needed.

Then comes post-sale duties. Items are left over that need to be delivered. Some are picked up by respective organizations.

Most items are earmarked for non-profit organizations. Clothing goes to Coat For Kids (Tomah), La Crosse Women's Shelter, Liberty of Truth Mission (Milwaukee), Pathways Church Back to School Distribution (Appleton) and Catholic Charities (Weslaco, Texas).

Eyeglasses go to the Tomah Lions Club, books to the Little Free Libraries (Tomah), craft items to Tomah Care Center, suitcases/sheets to Casa Hogar orphanage, Peru. Other miscellaneous items go to La Crosse Habitat for Humanity, GI Need That Store, Tomah and Tomah Resource Store.

"We push a lot of stuff through, but also have a lot of stuff to disperse after," Hawver said.