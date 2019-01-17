Quick actions of paramedics save a life during recent ambulance fire

On Sunday evening, at approximately 6 p.m., Tomah Area Ambulance Service (TAAS) was conducting an interfacility transfer from Tomah Memorial to the University of Wisconsin - Madison of an elderly female patient. Due to patient complications, the ambulance was traveling emergent.

According to a press release written by Ambulance Director Randal Dunford, the ambulance began to experience engine failure at approximately 6:45 p.m. The Crew did not observe any signs of mechanical problems prior.

Upon pulling over to the side of the road on Highway 12 approximately five miles west of Prairie Du Sac in Sauk County, Paramedic Jeremy Schaller observed flames coming from the right front of the vehicle’s engine compartment and immediately notified Paramedic Thomas Colloton.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, TAAS paramedics were able to remove the patient, who was secured to a stretcher, from the ambulance just before the vehicle went up in flames and move her to a safe distance from the ambulance.

Dunford wrote, the crew immediately called 911 to report the fire and also requested a second ambulance to assume care for the patient.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Department soon arrived on scene along with Sauk Prairie Ambulance and Sauk City Fire Department. The patient was bundled in blankets and not in danger of elements.

While transferring the patient to the Sauk Prairie Ambulance, Paramedic Colloton began to show symptoms of smoke inhalation. A second ambulance was called to the scene and Colloton was subsequently transported to Sauk Prairie Hospital.

Paramedic Schaller continued care of the patient and went with the Sauk Prairie crew to U.W. Madison Hospital. While enroute Paramedic Schaller began to experience health issues and he was subsequently treated by the crew and taken to U.W. Madison Hospital ER.

The patient was admitted to the U.W. Madison Hospital with no change in condition as a result of the incident. The Tomah Ambulance crewmembers were subsequently released after being treated for smoke inhalation.

Southbound lanes of Highway 12 were shut down for about two hours while crews responded to the ambulance fire.

TAAS Capt. Heather Daly said the ambulance, which was a 2015 Chevrolet Diesel Duramedic Road Rescue Ambulance, was a total loss.

According to Daly, the cause of the fire has yet to be determined but added, the flames from the fire hit an oxygen tank which caused an explosion and the unit was engulfed in flames. An investigation as to the cause of the fire is still ongoing.

“Tomah Area Ambulance Service is proud of the quick actions taken by the ambulance crew to ensure the safety of the patient and themselves,” Dunford wrote. “We also want to express our deepest gratitude to Sauk Prairie Ambulance, Sauk City Fire Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, and Sauk County Dispatch for their assistance and aid during this incident.”

Prior to the incident, the TAAS already had a new ambulance on order for its service, according to Daly.

“We will try to speed that process up,” she said, adding it is normally a four-month process.

Monroe County Herald Staff Writer, Bob Kliebenstein contributed to this article.