Races develop for county offices

With one non-partisan election just wrapped up, Monroe County voters can now brace themselves for a round of partisan elections.

Beginning April 15, candidates for a raft of elected seats can begin circulating nomination papers for the August primary and November general election. And While the November election is still a little over five months away, local candidates are already in campaign mode.

In Monroe County, the district attorney, county clerk, county treasurer and register of deeds seats are on the ballot for four-year terms.

So far, neither District Attorney Kevin Croninger nor County Clerk Shelley Bohl, who are both seeking re-election on the Republican Party ticket, have challengers, but it appears there will be races for the other two offices.

Incumbent Treasurer Debbie Carney, who is seeking her first full term in the position, is being challenged by her deputy treasurer, Mindy Hemmersbach. Carney was appointed to the position by the Monroe County Board to finish out her predecessor Annette Erickson's term. Erickson retired in May 2019. Both Carney and Hemmersbach are running as Republicans.

Incumbent Register of Deeds Deb Brandt is being challenged by Beth Ford, a former employee in the register’s office, who now serves as Monroe County’s assistant finance director/Human Services business administrator.

Brandt is running for her third term after winning 2012 election to replace former register of deeds, John Burke, who retired. Both Brandt and Ford also are running as Republicans.

The election will be held Nov. 3 with a primary date set for Aug. 11.