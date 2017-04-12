Radcliffe named as Rice's replacement

Tomah attorney Richard Radcliffe has been picked to replace retired Monroe County Circuit Court Judge J David Rice.

Gov. Scott Walker made the announcement last Friday, saying, “Rick is a distinguished attorney who brings valuable civil and business law experience in addition to over 25 years of public sector work in the Tomah City Attorney’s office. His judicial temperament and firm commitment to the rule of law give me great confidence that he will make an excellent judge.”

Radcliffe currently serves as partner at the Tomah-based firm Mubarak, Radcliffe & Berry, S.C., where he has practiced since 1991, in general civil litigation, mediation, arbitration, family law, real estate, business, and probate.

Radcliffe has also served as the Tomah City Attorney for many years, and continues to assist the City Attorney’s office with a variety of matters. Prior to his current work, he clerked for U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Martin, and in 2004, he was appointed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to serve on the District 5 Ethics Committee of the Office of Lawyer Regulation, which he chaired for five years.

In addition legal experience, Radcliffe serves as Chairman of the board of Black River Country Bank of Black River Falls, and as a member of the Board of Trustees of Gundersen Lutheran Health System. He is a former member of the board of directors of the Tomah Memorial Hospital Foundation, the Hiawatha Golf Club, and the Tomah Lions Club.

Radcliffe is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Law and currently resides in Monroe County with his family.

An election for the seat will be held this spring.