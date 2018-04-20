A rare breed

Since 2015, the Lippitt Morgan horse breed has been listed as an endangered species. In the United States and Canada combined, there are currently only a little over 1,000 of these horses still in existence, some of which are beyond reproductive years.

Laurie Giraud, owner of Giraud’s Just-N-Morgans in Sparta has been trying to do her part to add to the population of this unique breed. The Morgan horse breed is unique because all of those in existence can be traced to a single foundation sire, Justin Morgan’s horse Figure.

Figure became specially known because he sired horses that bore a striking resemblance to him in both stature and performance and the Morgan became the most popular American horse breed of the 19th century. Figure became the fountain stallion for the breed.

He was a small bay colt with deep shoulder muscles and hindquarters. He had straight legs, wide set eyes, an arched neck, clean throatlatch, short ears and a little chiseled head. He had incredible endurance and could out do all other breeds in more ways than one.

As the social climate changed in the 20th century, horses became a luxury. The demand for pleasure horses increased over the demand for working horses and in order to meet market demands, the blue collar image of the Morgan was replaced with a more aristocratic horse by introducing outside blood into the breed.

Robert Lippitt Knight had a love for old rare breeds and he began an attempt to conserve the original bloodlines. When he passed away in 1962, his horses were sold at auction and in the 1970s breeders who cherished the old Morgan horse began to preserve the breed and gave the name Lippitt Morgan to these horses in honor of him.

Families that now exist within the Morgan breed are Lippit, Government, Brunk, Lambert and Western-Working. A Lippitt Morgan carries blood straight through to Justin Morgan’s horse Figure. According to Giraud, there is no other type of horse that was crossbred with a Lippitt.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have always loved Morgans,” Giraud said, adding she had a Morgan cross named Cracker Jack when she was a child. “There is something about Lippitts and the way they look. To me, this is what a horse should look like. They should be buff. They should be a strong looking horse but yet when they move they’re graceful.”

Giraud said with bigger necks, Lippitts carry their heads higher when they run.

Seven years ago, Giraud found her horse Jagger Jo, who is a half Lippitt on the sire side of his genetics. He is very protective of his human and his surroundings, which Giraud says is very common for the breed.

Lippitts are very slow growing horses that can live into their late 30s. They love humans and partnership. They tend to think and rationalize rather than react to their surroundings. They have long manes and tails and they come in three colors, chestnut, bay and blacks.

“They are very intelligent. You never have to use a heavy hand with these horses; all you have to do is lower your voice,” Giraud said. “They pick things up the first time so you have to be very careful.”

The breed is more commonly known for its strength, endurance, versatility and beauty.

“The Lippitts were built to outrace, out pull and out plow other horses because of their strength. They’re bred for endurance and longevity.” Giraud said. “I took Jo trail riding in Wildcat, Ontario and he was not conditioned. I went with five other ladies and their horses were drenched in sweat and he was wet under the saddle pad and ready to go some more.”

Giraud’s horse Rum Chata is a five-year-old purebred Lippitt mare. She possesses the traditional Lippitt stature with a very short back due to having six vertebrae versus eight, broad shoulders and a thick neck.

Giraud also has another three-year-old Lippitt mare named Kahlua. Kahlua is a bit smaller and more defined than Chata.

People who were originally breeding Lippitt Morgans are now retiring or have passed away. The average number of Lippitt Morgan foals being born each year has been around 26 for the last five years.

Giraud tried to breed Chata last year, however she didn’t take. Stallions are quite limited so Giraud was attempting to breed with frozen semen from a stallion in New York. She learned from other breeders that most Lippitt mares do not take until they are five to six years old.

She isn’t giving up. She will attempt to breed Chata again this year to do what she can to add to the population and preserve the Lippitt Morgan breed.