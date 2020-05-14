Next week, May 17-23, is National EMS Week providing recognition for EMS professionals who are oftentimes on the frontline of any crisis. The 2020 theme is “Ready Today. Preparing for Tomorrow,” which was developed before the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Now more than ever it is important to honor EMS professionals everywhere that are supporting the health and well-being of their communities all while continuing to respond to everyday emergencies as well as dealing with challenges such as the lack of appropriate personal protection equipment.

The Sparta Area Ambulance Service has a crew of 38 with an impressive total of 333 years of experience between them. Staff consists of 23 paramedics, seven advanced EMTs and eight EMTs.

An EMT, which stands for emergency medical technician, is trained to assess patients and provide basic care for common conditions. An advanced EMT is trained to handle more complicated procedures, which requires additional training where they build on the foundational skills learned in the EMT basic course such as learning to insert IVs and provide certain medications.

A paramedic certification is the highest level of EMT certification. Paramedics usually complete about one to two years of courses that focus on the more advanced practice of medicine like pharmacology, cardiology and anatomy.

“Most people that get into this industry as their career will go to school to become a paramedic,” SAAS Director Mike Huber said.

Most of the paramedics with SAAS work two 24-hour shifts per week. SAAS has a lot of part time staff that have full time jobs and work an extra nine to 40 hours each week with the ambulance service.

SAAS provides emergency services to a population of 22,993 residents within a 528 square-mile radius, which consists of the western half of Monroe County and a portion of La Crosse County.

According to Huber, they have two advanced life support crews consisting of two crew members each staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week and four ALS ambulances. Last year, SAAS ran a total of 2,237 calls; roughly half of those calls were interfacility transfers and another 40 to 50 percent were 911 calls.

With any industry there are challenges, but there is an industry shortage of paramedics and EMTs nationwide. SAAS also faces challenges obtaining reimbursement for services from Medicare and Medicaid and Huber said the budget stays pretty tight.

“EMS is not always considered an essential service across the nation the way police and fire are,” Huber said. “Fortunately, in our area we do get a per capita, which does assist with expenses that we have.”

A common misconception in some communities nationwide is the fact that ambulance services are covered under local hospitals or fire departments, which isn’t always the case.

In the Sparta area, aside from a few first responder units such as Cataract and Bangor, SAAS is the only EMS provider, the Sparta Area Fire District does not respond to EMS calls.

“If we’re called out in the City of Sparta or the Town of Angelo, it’s just us going,” Paramedic Brandon Perron said. “If we’re dispatched over to Cataract, Norwalk or Bangor, then we have more support from a group of volunteer first responders.”

According to Huber, there used to be more first responder agencies in the area, but with increased training required those agencies have dissolved.

All of the 911 calls in the area go through the Monroe County Dispatch Center. Based on the call, dispatch will then deploy the necessary emergency personnel. For example, if a house fire is reported, the fire department is paged first followed by EMS.

“Of course, we provide services if someone has been burned or inhaled too much smoke, but we’re also there to provide support to the firefighters that are working really hard and there’s an increased risk,” Huber said. “In our area, the highest population at risk is at that working incident where everyone is working full throttle.”

Quite a few of the crew members with SAAS also work within the medical field and/or as firefighters.

“It’s a different environment to work in and you’ve got to figure out the challenges a lot quicker,” Huber said.

“It requires a lot of critical thinking and thinking five or six steps ahead instead of right now,” Perron added.

Huber said recruitment and retention can be a problem when a young adult gets to a crossroads and sees the benefits package and hourly pay is a lot more appealing in nursing than it is in public safety.

“If you're not dead set on working in this field and accepting our wages and benefits then it steers a lot of people toward nursing or farther up the scale as a doctor,” he said. “It’s a challenge we face.”

Huber, who took over as director May 1, has been with the ambulance service for 13 years. He became a paramedic after originally working toward a career in the medical field because he liked critical care and an environment where he had to think and act quickly.

“I like the challenge,” he said, adding that he also works as a paramedic on a flight crew.

Perron said he became a paramedic because he wanted to do something different, challenging and fulfilling every day, “A lot of us have a strong sense of wanting to be there for our community and help people.”

The EMS profession is not for the faint of heart. They work long hours on very little sleep, the job can take a toll on them physically as well as mentally and emotionally and they are under a lot of pressure every second of their shifts.

“We bring the emergency room to the patient and we deal with a ton of tragedy,” Huber said, adding they seldomly get any follow-up on their patients’ conditions once they leave them in the care of hospital staff. “We make an attachment to a lot of these patients in the 20 minutes we’re caring for them and for a percentage of our patients, we can mean the difference between life and death.”