A Reason to Smile

A father-son dental practice in Tomah has got people smiling.

Last Friday, the doctors and staff at Houston Dental Clinic held their ninth annual free dentist day, providing cleanings, x-rays, fillings and extractions for people in need.

“It’s just a big part of being a Christian – you have to do whatever you’re good at to help others,” said Dr. Jairus Houston, adding that faith is a pillar of their business.

Jairus’s father, Dr. Clyde Houston, opened the practice 28 years ago after retiring from the military. Jairus joined him three and a half years ago after following a similar path, and says he intends to continue the free dentist day until he retires.

“This is actually one of the least stressful days of the year for us,” Jairus said. “People are just so appreciative, and that’s really nice.”

The line for free dental care formed at 3:30 Friday morning, which Jairus says is not uncommon. The staff took the first patient at 7:30 a.m. and continued on a first-come-first-serve basis until 3 p.m. Together, Jairus and Clyde saw about 50 patients.

“We want to see as many people as we can, but we don’t want to rush anyone’s care,” Jairus said. “We don’t want anyone to be stressed out, because it’s supposed to be a relaxing day.”

Along with the two doctors, the hygienists and support staff volunteered their time to help with the event.

“This is one of those jobs where you can’t do it on your own,” Jairus said. “You need support and they’re great about it. We couldn’t do it without our staff. They are just awesome.”

Along with several cleanings and exams, Jairus and Clyde did approximately 40 fillings and extractions throughout the day.

“Tooth pain is something different,” Jairus said. “You’re in a unique position where it affects your quality of life. You get these people in here who have been dealing with this pain for so long, and you get to help take care of it.”

Carol Myers of Warrens has been coming to free dentist day for the last five years, and has taken advantage of several of the services. This year, she had a cleaning, panoramic x-rays and an exam.

“It doesn’t hurt – and that’s the biggest thing, right?” she said, laughing. “I’m very confident when I come here. I can relax, and everybody’s nice and pleasant.”

Jairus says his favorite part about being a dentist is defying stereotypes.

“The patient I like to see most is the one who had a terrible dentist as a kid, avoided the dentist for a long time, and finally, when something’s hurting them, they come in. They’re really scared, and afterwards, when I talk to them, they say ‘well that wasn’t bad at all’.”

While speaking humbly about the free dentist day, Jairus says he can only hope that their work will inspire others.

“Maybe someone else who has a business will see this and think, ‘maybe I can find a way to help in whatever my field is’,” he said. “That’s really what it’s all about, is paying it forward.”