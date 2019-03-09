Recognizing an angel

At last week’s board meeting, the Sparta Area School District recognized and remembered a very special person and friend to the district, John Harrison. Harrison’s family received a board commendation as well as a plaque recognizing him and the district’s lunch fund was officially renamed the John Harrison Memorial Angel Lunch Fund.

Nutrition Services Supervisor Cindy Thesing said it was in mid-March when a gentleman came to the district’s Nutrition Services office to find out if students had their meal trays taken away when they reached or exceeded their account balances.

“He said, ‘If you do, I have a problem with that,’” Thesing said, adding that she explained to him what happens in the Sparta Area School District. “That was the beginning of our nutrition friendship with John Harrison and the Harrison family.”

Thesing explained to Harrison that students in Pre-K through eighth grade are not denied meals and students at the high school level could go negative $6 or the equivalent of two meals in their account. She said that struck a cord with Harrison.

He told her, “I was hungry growing up and I want to do something to help those kids.”

Thesing told Harrison about the district’s lunch fund program, which was established in January of 2009, to help students and families who were struggling with food insecurity.

Harrison’s daughter, Brittany Flury, said her parents became members of the Faith Riders Motorcycle Ministry of the Chippewa Valley. The organizations main prerogative is going out and doing good anywhere it sees a need; especially for children’s charities.

“When my dad joined, he pondered over and over what he should do,” Flury said. “I guess he saw a need in the community and he’s always had such a passionate love for children and feeding people. He didn’t ever want to see a child go hungry.”

Harrison decided to stand on the corner of Highway 27 and Highway 16 at Walgreens with a sign and a bucket to collect monetary donations for the lunch fund, which he lovingly referred to as “The Angel Fund.”

On that first Saturday morning in late March, Harrison stood on the corner, thinking to himself, “What am I doing?” He told his friends and family that he was kind of scared.

“He would come home every Saturday morning so happy, not just because of the amount of money but mostly because of the outpouring from the community that they were willing to give to what he felt was a worthy cause,” Harrison’s wife Terri Harrison said. “He said for what a big man he was, he was scared to go out there every Saturday until that first money went in his bucket because he was afraid no one would donate.”

Most people were generous to Harrison’s cause but others called the police. After the police came and investigated what he was doing, they stood on the corner with him.

Harrison stood on the corner every Saturday morning from 9 to 11 a.m., collecting money to help students with meal assistance. He would then take his proceeds to the bank to get a cashier’s check for his morning’s work.

Harrison, who was an over-the-road truck driver, worked Sunday through Thursday. On Friday mornings, he would show up at the Nutrition Services office with his check in hand and a smile on his face.

“He was so happy that the community was supporting his cause and he was especially happy to have found a way to live his faith by helping others,” Thesing said. “John told us that he had a monetary number in mind that he would like to raise but he didn’t share that number with us.”

Staff at the Nutrition Services office had several visits from Harrison. June 7 was the last Friday morning they received a visit from Harrison; he passed away later that day.

In eight weeks, Harrison had raised almost $3,000 for the Angel Fund. After Harrison’s passing, his family decided to keep his dream alive.

They took to Harrison’s corner and raised his goal of $10,000 for the Angel Fund; their current total raised is $10,305. The funds benefit the weekend backpack program as well as the school nutrition lunch fund, which was recently named in honor of Harrison, who dedicated his heart and time to help all children in the Sparta Area School District.

“In all the times he came up to the district office, no one has ever grabbed the hearts of so many people so quickly,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said. “He was special right from the first meeting and that energy and positivity was very evident to us. We’re so grateful.”

Terri says she has been asked several times if she will continue raising money for the fund. She says all of the attention is so far outside of her comfort zone and every Saturday when Harrison would come home, he would say, “Why don’t you come with me? There are three more corners.”

“And now we’re out there because that’s what he would want,” Terri said. “He wants us out there and he’s with us every Saturday. We’re doing it for the children but because we have to keep his dream alive.”