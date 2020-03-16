Recovering addicts share their testimonies at Sojourner’s annual fundraiser

Sojourner’s Journey hosted the mini-celebrity Tiffany Jenkins of Juggling the Jenkins at its annual fundraiser late last week. Despite the fact that many families and individuals are keeping to themselves these days, the Sparta American Legion was packed full of attendees eager to hear from the event’s keynote speaker.

The event served as an important fundraiser for the organization. Sojourner’s Journey is a non-denominational organization committed to helping those who are homeless and struggling with substance abuse and mental illness in the Monroe County area.

Currently, Sojourner’s Journey has a highly successful resident program, which provides housing for women and their children who are homeless and in need of support and is hoping to raise funds to open a men’s home as well.

The organization provides resources, education and developmental opportunities to empower men and women to become active, vital assets to the community.

A cause that resonates with Jenkins, who is a wife, mother, speaker, author, comedian and recovering addict. Jenkins uses humor to talk openly about her life experiences struggling with addiction, anxiety, depression and motherhood.

“I think this is such a cool organization,” she said. “Having a safe place to go during my times of trouble was life changing and crucial.”

Jenkins said that from the time she was a kid, she always felt weird, out of place and anxious almost all the time, all her life. People started making fun of her and as a defense mechanism, she developed a sense of humor to make fun of herself before anyone else could.

“At a very young age, I started putting myself down and I would point out all of my flaws to everybody because I felt like they couldn’t get one up on me if I was already aware,” she said. “If you tell yourself something long enough, you start to believe it and I had a very low image of myself.”

Her senior year in high school, she was offered some alcohol after a football game one night. “That sip of alcohol changed my life forever because it was the first time that I didn’t feel anxious, depressed or awkward. I felt numb,” Jenkins said. “It was magical and I loved the feeling of not feeling so much that I chased it.”

Within three months, she dropped out of high school and her life began to spiral downward. She felt guilty with her life choices and shame for letting her family down that she was always looking for new ways to numb the emotions when she was introduced to her drug of choice, opiates.

“One day I was lying in bed and I felt so sick. I felt like I was dying and my friend told me it was probably because I hadn’t had a pill that day. I took it and instantly the physical and mental pain was gone,” Jenkins said. “That was the night that I stopped doing the drugs because I wanted to and started doing them because I felt like I had to in order to not feel like I was dying.”

With that level of desperation, Jenkins felt her morals drop and she found herself doing things that she never in a million years thought she would do. From there, her life continued to spiral downward and through a series of events, she eventually found herself in jail being charged with 20 felonies.

“I felt at the time that my only option was to end my life. It didn’t feel like I wanted to die, it felt like I had to. I couldn’t take another second here. I made a plan, I followed through with it and I was looking forward to not having to hurt anymore,” she said. “The correctional officers saved me and I was so angry. I spent seven days withdrawing on the floor of suicide watch.”

As the fog started to clear, Jenkins found herself laugh for the first time in a long time. It had been so long since she felt genuine joy that she became emotional and she remembered who she had been before the drugs and eventually the pain ceased.

Jenkins went to rehab, then a halfway house and slowly put her life back together. Eventually, she met her husband, became a mother, stayed sober and she now has nearly four million followers on Facebook.

“It’s never, ever too late to start over. Every time I hear my kids giggling or one of them runs up to me and says, ‘Mommy, I love you’ and they give me I hug, I can’t help but think that I almost missed this,” Jenkins said. “If it had up to me, I wouldn’t be here today. I learned that there is such a bigger plan in place than any of us can fathom and I’m so grateful. No matter what you’re going through and if it feels like the end, it’s not.”

A lesson that Jessica, who is the most current resident to move out of the resident program at Sojourner’s Journey, also learned. She also gave a testimony regarding her own personal journey.

Jessica told the crowd that she was raped at a very young age and introduced to drugs when she was just 12-years-old.

“I functioned as an addict for over 20 years. I had a full-time job and I was raising children,” she said. “The first time I tried to sober up was when I found out I was pregnant with my son.”

At six months pregnant, Jessica learned her fiancé at the time and the father of her child had died during an accident at work. After her son was born, Jessica relapsed.

Jessica entered a new relationship, which resulted in her two daughters. The relationship became abusive and she tolerated it for a while as he was supplying her with methamphetamine and heroin.

“I was still functioning and I didn’t see a problem with my behavior yet,” she said. “After I had my daughters, I tried to sober up again when I lost my best friend in an accident and I relapsed harder than I ever had before.”

Jessica added that she lost her job, her children, her home and her parents’ trust. “I lost everything,” she said, adding she found herself in jail with nowhere to go, no one to turn to and no hope.

“I dropped down on my knees and I begged, ‘God, please help me. I can’t do this anymore on my own,’” she recalled. “I wanted to be a good person, a good mom to my kids and I wanted to be a productive member of society, but I didn’t know where to go.”

She had one more relapse after she was released from jail and left the father of her daughters. On Feb. 27, 2015, she put what should have been a lethal dose of heroin mixed with morphine into a syringe and told herself she was giving up.

“I woke up on the bed of a hotel room and God said, “You are so much better than this, you get up and you get out there and you do what you need to do,’” she said. “Then I started down a long road of putting back the pieces that I spent 23 years throwing away and wasting.”

Jessica was homeless, living on the streets without her children or a job and she didn’t know where to start. With the help of her probation officer, Jessica slowly started plugging away at putting the pieces of her life back together.

“I didn’t have anyone to comfort me or tell me I was doing anything good and I felt like I was getting nowhere,” Jessica said. “Then I got into Sojourner’s and these wonderful, amazing people were brought into my life. Five years down the sobriety road, I finally have a place that I can call my own and all three children living with me. One thing I learned along my journey is that I don’t have to go through this alone, I have the support of Sojourner’s.”