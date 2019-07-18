Recovery teams come to Kendall

As we approach the year mark following the severe storms and flooding that devastated large portions of southern Wisconsin, efforts to recover and rebuild as still underway in various communities throughout the region. Many communities are still waiting on grants to help offset reconstruction costs, or working with limited resources, be they materials or able volunteers.

A pair of relief teams arrived in the Kendall area on Saturday, July 13, to help the local communities with several relief and recovery projects. Members of the Americorps and Team Rubicon partnered with Serve Wisconsin in order to tackle a variety of projects in Kendall and the surrounding areas, ranging from clearing out basements to repairing and rebuilding public parks.

Americorps is comprised of a network of national service programs, focused on improving lives and increasing civic engagement through a range of different approaches. Roughly 75,000 Americans take part in the program each year. In the group working to aid in Kendall’s recovery, all of the members are from Wisconsin, some as far away as Milwaukee, Appleton, and Eau Claire.

Ruhamah Bauman, one of the team leaders for this Americorps group, expected the team to be working on repairing the park for the entirety of Monday, and she also anticipated the possibility that her team would still have work to finish in the park come Tuesday. Bauman has worked on roughly 10 projects so far with Americorps.

Team Rubicon, a veterans-based disaster response program that deploys 110,000 volunteer members, with about 70% of those being veterans and the remaining 30% being civilians, to aid in recovery and relief efforts throughout the country as well as internationally, has also joined in with the recovery efforts in Kendall, providing needed equipment. Unlike Bauman’s team, which is comprised of Wisconsin citizens, Team Rubicon has deployed people from all over the U.S. to help communities like Kendall recover.

“We love what we do,” says Glenn McCullough, on of the Team Rubicon volunteers.

McCullough has been active with Team Rubicon for the past two years, ever since his first deployment for “Operation Hard Hustle,” the name given to the relief efforts for communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. According to McCullough, his team has been on active deployment in Wisconsin to help with flood recovery efforts for 165 straight days. His team has also been instrumental in coordinating where the Americorps volunteers go and how they set about helping local communities.

Team Rubicon and the Americorps will remain in the area until Thursday. For those who are interested in joining Team Rubicon, please visit teamrubiconusa.org for more details. For those who are interested in joining the Americorps, please visit nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps to locate teams and projects near you.