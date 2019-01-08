Recycling event on Saturday at Sparta Chamber

On Saturday, August 3 Hanson Scrap Metal Service will host Scrap It Day, their annual pop-up recycling center, in the east parking lot of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, 111 Milwaukee Street, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most metallic items may be dropped off without cost, however items containing freon will cost $15 each, while televisions will cost $20 each.

Hanson’s accepts a wide variety of items including metal bed frames, pots and pans, toasters, washers and driers, hardware, metal cabinets, metal fans, bicycles, household wiring, screen doors, metal desks, patio furniture and much more.

Hanson’s Scrap It Day on Aug. 3 will again benefit Sparta Area Cancer Support, with a portion of the proceeds going to SACS. Last year’s Scrap It Day raised $700. Hanson’s is proud to be a part of this important cause and appreciates your support.

For more information about Hanson Scrap Metal Service and the items they accept, please visit their website: hansonscrapmetal.com. Hanson’s is a proud member of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce.