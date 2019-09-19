Rehearsing for Barefoot in the Park

The cast for Tomah Area Community Theater is getting ready for opening night of Barefoot in the Park. Cast members include Jerry Fushianes, Bridget Owns, Dakota Viken, Jordyn Prise and Joe Davis.

Rocky Shutter and Sharon Larkin are co-directing the Neil Simon play.

The production will take place the first two weekends in October. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with two Sunday matinees at 1 p.m.

Call 374-7469 to buy tickets or buy them on line at tomahact.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.