Saturday, September 21, 2019
Home / News / Rehearsing for Barefoot in the Park
Cast members pictured are front, Jerry Fushianes and Bridget Owns. Back, Dakota Viken and Jordyn Prise. The other cast member not pictured is Joe Davis. Contributed photo

Rehearsing for Barefoot in the Park

Thu, 09/19/2019 - 8:45am admin1

The cast for Tomah Area Community Theater is getting ready for opening night of Barefoot in the Park. Cast members include Jerry Fushianes, Bridget Owns, Dakota Viken, Jordyn Prise and Joe Davis.

Rocky Shutter and Sharon Larkin are co-directing the Neil Simon play.

The production will take place the first two weekends in October. Performance times are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with two Sunday matinees at 1 p.m.

Call 374-7469 to buy tickets or buy them on line at tomahact.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office, 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah. 

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here