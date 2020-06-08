Reminder, Penni Sutherland fundraiser is this Sunday

Family and friends of Penni Sutherland want to provide a reminder of the upcoming fundraiser to help cover costs for a medical procedure needed in Panama City, Panama

Sutherland has been recently diagnosed with cerebellar ataxia. Ataxia is usually caused by damage to a part of the brain known as the cerebellum.

But it can also be caused by damage to the spinal cord or other nerves. The cerebellum is located at the base of the brain and is responsible for controlling walking and sitting balance.

The fundraiser will help offset costs for Sutherland to travel to Panama City, Panama. It is Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Warrens Lions log cabin from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sutherland has been accepted into a stem cell treatment trial in Panama City. In the spring of 2021 she will travel to the Stem Cell Institute.

"The treatment is about $24,000 and insurance will not cover this," said Liza Kubelt, Sutherland's daughter. "Our goal is $30,000. That will cover all expenses there, lodging, food, travel and the time our father (Lon) is out of work (to travel with her)."

"We thought it was pretty interesting so we started looking into it, researching, reading articles from people who had treatments done and how well they were feeling now," Kubelt said. "We had actually reached out to some people who received these treatments, to see how successful they were. The response was positive so we decided to reach out to the Institute. With any trial treatment, there will never be a guarantee. There are so many people in the world who have Ataxia, included young children. If this could possibly give them hope, including our Mom, we are all about it. "

Money would also cover any other unexpected expenses. The diagnosis was confirmed within the last two years and. It has been over seven years when her symptoms started.

Their hope is to get her procedure scheduled for end of August - mid September. Right now because of covid, international travel is closed down. The family has stayed in contact with the institute and plan on going as soon as things open back up. The stay in Panama will be three days. Sutherland will receive three cell treatments total.

Organizers are working to plan within the COVID framework.

"Covid 19 has been an extreme stressor during this whole process," Kubelt said. "We have rescheduled the benefit several times now which has been extremely annoying to say the least. But we will go through with the benefit on Aug. 9 then we wait until things open back up."

For the event there will be two large tents outside and sanitation areas. Volunteers will wear gloves and masks in certain areas. Each person will receive their own pen when purchasing tickets. There will be special restaurant spray to sanitize tables. Guests are welcome to wear masks if they feel more comfortable.

There will be a silent auction, bake sale and prizes will be raffled off. There will be carnival games for children.

For more information contact Liza Kubelt, 608-387-2260, lizakubelt@live.com.