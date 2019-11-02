Remy Gomez seeks to hold Dist. 8 seat

Remy Gomez is a relative newcomer to Tomah City Council, but he hopes to build upon his experience in municipal government in April.

Gomez is running against Sue Holme for the Dist. 8 aldermanic seat on the council, herself newcomer to city government. Gomez was appointed to the Dist. 8 seat in late 2018 when Larry Siekert resigned. Thus the need for the seat to be included on the ballot with the odd numbered districts.

Gomez ran unsuccessfully in 2016 for Tomah mayor. Gomez. Known as Bert to some, Gomez was born and raised in Tomah. He is a 2000 graduate of Tomah high school. He and girlfriend Kayla Giraud have three children, Lily, Robert and Chanse.

Gomez works for the Tomah school district as a substitute class aide. He also coaches the Tomah Timberwolves junior varsity girl's team. When not working as an aide Gomez does property maintenance for Penkert Properties in Tomah. He is also assists the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department as an official for men's league basketball games and an occasional youth basketball tournament.

Gomez is active in many Tomah Park and Recreation leagues throughout the year. He sits on the Parks and Recreation Committee and Public Works Commission.

As a longtime Tomah resident Gomez wants to help guide its current direction.

"My main motivation for running is the future of Tomah and to assure its continued growth," Gomez said. "

Gomez realized the importance of studying the issues prior to council meetings

"I have always done my research," Gomez said. "I always have what’s in the best interest for Tomah as a whole with every vote. Since being appointed to the council, I think I have brought my communication skills (regardless if we agree) on any subject. I do my homework; I come prepared with an open-mind and am willing to express my thoughts and opinions."

Gomez has a simple game plan if elected.

"My goals if elected are simply to help where I can," Gomez said. "I have no personal agenda other than to try and make tomorrow better than yesterday for every person in Tomah regardless of income level and age."

The general election is Tuesday, April 2.