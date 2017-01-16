Research shows Sparta could benefit from convention center

Sparta could be looking at a new convention center down the road.

Last fall, the city hired Hospitality Marketers International, Inc. of New Berlin to conduct preliminary field research to determine the viability of a hotel-restaurant-meeting space complex in or around the new business park to be developed south of town.

The city got its first look at the report last Thursday.

The research indicates that a 50-room, mid-priced hotel with a sit-down restaurant and an event space for up to 300 people would be feasible for Sparta once the business park gains momentum.

“It’s good to see this, because we’d rather have our local businesses host their meetings and conferences here in Sparta, rather than at Stoney Creek or Three Bears Lodge,” said Co-City Administrator Todd Fahning.

The report examines the subject site’s location, access to other businesses, the hotel market in surrounding areas, the demographics of Sparta’s population and types of industries in the area.

The evaluation provided a ‘very good’ rating of the subject site, with an overall score of 4.34 out of five. Accessibility, parking and zoning fell into the ‘excellent’ category; site prep, environmental factors, major utilities, architectural controls and competitive position were deemed ‘very good’; the site’s visibility was ‘good’; and in the lowest-scoring category was the availability of support services, or other attractive businesses.

“Adding support services, especially a sit-down restaurant, will be critical to drawing lodging demand to the proposed property and preventing lodging demand from leaving Sparta and staying in La Crosse,” the report states.

However, the report also addresses the potential for additional businesses to be developed around this site to support the employees at the proposed industrial park.

The report states other complexes of comparable sizes typically include a complimentary breakfast area, exercise area or access to a community wellness center, an indoor pool and whirlpool and a small business center. Another consideration to build attractiveness would be parking for RVs and campers.

It also notes that a hotel alone would capture the overflow lodging demand from surrounding communities and some from Sparta, but the market segmentation would likely increase with the addition of an event space or restaurant.

“That will be the city’s biggest focus on the project,” Fahning said.

Fahning says the preliminary report is not for the city to utilize, but rather a tool to attract investors and developers looking at Sparta, specifically the business park. Four entities have already requested copies of the report, but nondisclosure agreements prevent Fahning from sharing the names of the parties.

“In order to show them that it’s a good deal and that they’ll get their investment back, they’ll want to see a field study,” he said.

Once the developers are on board, they would be responsible for funding a full comprehensive hotel market study through HMI.