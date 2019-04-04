Residents overwhelmingly vote for county-run nursing home

Monroe County voters overwhelmingly said they are willing to accept a tax increase to pay for a new county-owned senior facility.

In Tuesday's referendum, 65% of voters said they wanted the county to build a new estimated $20 million senior care facility that would have a bond repayment of $1.5 million a year over a 20 year period. The final vote was 5,434 to 2,94.

Every municipality in the county approved the non-binding referendum except the towns of Grant, Clifton, Lincoln, Oakdale and Tomah, and the villages of Kendall and Wyeville. In those municipalities combined the vote was 440 yes and 523 no.

The cities of Sparta and Tomah supported the referendum by a wide margin. In Sparta the vote was 1,391 yes to 378 no, while Tomah voters favored a new facility 874 to 366. The Town of Sparta, the county's most populated township, also went for the referendum, voting 583 to 183 in favor.

The referendum didn't address the site of a facility, although the Tomah location near the new Tomah hospital is still the site of record. However, that is being disputed in a lawsuit against nine sitting supervisors who voted to move it from its original site across from Rolling Hills on county-owned land.

County officials have said the project would cost an additional $12.31 annually on property taxes for the owner of a $100,000 house for the next 20 years.

Nursing Home officials have said a project would need to break ground by spring 2020 to ensure the cost remains under $20 million.

In a statewide election for Wisconsin Supreme Court justice that will likely go to a recount, Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn has a slight lead over his opponent and fellow Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer.

The two candidates were separated less than 7,000 in a race that saw over one million cast. Hagedorn carried Monroe County 4,536 to 3,873, however, both cities went for Neubauer. She led Hagedorn in in Sparta 926 to 816 and in Tomah 748-694.

Countywide voter turnout for the election was just over 38%.