Resolutions positive action for Rolling Hills project

Consider it two steps forward for proposed construction of a new Rolling Hills Nursing Home in Sparta.

The Monroe County Board of Supervisors defeated a resolution at its meeting Wednesday night to consider a request for proposal (RFP) to privatize nursing home operations.

Supervisors then approved a resolution to allocate use of general reserve funds not to exceed $765,567 for design and construction bid documents for a new facility.

The resolution to seek RFPs to privatize failed by an 11-5 vote with supervisors Pierce, Sherwood, Larkin, Gomez and Schmitz in favor. Supervisors McCoy, Van Wychen, Schnitzler, Habhegger, Wissestad, Von Ruden, Halverson, Luethe, Balz, Folcey and Cook voted against privatizing.

The resolution to allocate funds needed a two-thirds vote and passed by a 12-4 vote. VanWychen, Sherwood, Larkin and Cook voted against.

Public comment was heard prior the vote to privatize. Of 15 people who spoke, the majority were against a private nursing home taking the place of Rolling Hills. Watch for a recap of public comments in the Monday Monroe County Herald.

The supervisors weighed in on both resolutions. Remy Gomez drafted the resolution to privatize. The resolution was brought before the full board via county committee Rule 5 which states any resolution can come before the full board with signatures from three supervisors after filing a petition with the county clerk. Supervisors Brett Larkin and Rod Sherwood were the other two who petitioned for the resolution.

The resolution included numerous stipulations Gomez deemed sensible when drafted. He assured the large audience and fellow supervisors his intent was simply a means of exhausting all options for nursing home care for Monroe County residents.

"There were a lot of misconceptions for (those) who supported this," Gomez said. "I am not against Rolling Hills. I'm against jumping the gun before we look at privatizing. I am a firm believer at what (Rolling Hills) has been doing. But I just want to look at other options."

Gomez insisted the RFP proposal was solely a tool to gauge interest in private companies who may consider building in Sparta. Gomez suggested appointing a committee to pursue RFPs and a 90-day window to "cast a net out there and see what we find out."

Opposing supervisors contend enough committees have dedicated ample time over the last three years when discussion first started for a new facility. A privately-owned facility is not the answer, according to supervisor Ron Luethe.

"Rolling Hills fits what is good for society," Luethe said. "We need to look out for the greater good. Aging doesn't stop."

Supervisor Mary Von Ruden said, "Everything that is being asked for has already been done. We did a damn good job. I'm tired of doing things over and over again."

Supervisor Adam Balz asked the board to recall a 2019 advisory referendum in which 65% of Monroe County voters said they supported the county staying in the nursing home business. Gomez argued that same referendum would have a different result it taken now. That is not the point, Balz contends.

"Let's build a new facility and get it off the tax levy," Balz said. "This is an easy decision for me. This is the third county board to look at this."

Supervisor Sharon Folcey does not want to see the county repeat the hyper management debacle that was the Monroe County Justice Center.

"How much more do we have to take," Folcey said. "We did some things wrong with the Justice Center. Now we are doing it again for Rolling Hills. Wouldn't it be nice to have a new building going up (in 2021)? Let's get it over with."

Sherwood repeated his opposition mantra for any project with fewer than 80 skilled nursing beds.

Rolling Hills CEO Linda Smith warned that proceeding with the RFP to privatize would likely delay the project yet another year.

With failure of the resolution to seen RFPs to privatize, supervisor Toni Wissestad urged support to appropriate money for design and construction bids. With his resolution vetted to his satisfaction, Gomez threw his support behind Wissestad. It appears there may be some wiggle room in the final design of skilled beds versus assisted beds versus independent living. There is still opposition to any independent living apartment component to the facility. But it was noted the number of skilled beds could possibly increase to 62.

But the two resolutions were significant hurdles for project momentum to continue to close out 2020 under the cloud of COVID-19.