The rest of the story

On, June 8, Sparta High School grad Adam Ohm, a salesman for Fastenal in the Indianpolis area, was returning to his shop when he noticed a car ahead of him trailing smoke. He saw the car turn into the parking lot where the Fastenal shop is located.

By the time Ohm pulled into the parking lot, the smoking car had stopped in front of a floral shop 50 feet from the building he works and was becoming engulfed in flames. Ohm sped over to the car where the man behind the wheel was yelling that he was paralyzed. Ohm scooped his arms under the panicking man’s shoulders and pulled him out as flames started shooting out of the dashboard.

Ohm had moved him safely away from the car when a coworker showed up and retrieved his wheelchair from the car.

Ohm later learned the man, Willie Millsap, had just been discharged from a care facility where he was rehabilitating from a gunshot wound that left him paralyzed from the waist down. The man was transitioning to new place and many of his belongings were in the car. Ohm and his workmate retrieved what they could before the car became an inferno.

Ohm put together a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a new vehicle for Millsap.

Last week, with the generosity of those who contributed to the GoFundMe campaign and some outside donors, Ohm presented a check for $7,183 to Millsap.

“We all just want to say thank you to everyone who donated, shared his story and prayed over Willie,” said Ohm on a Facebook post. “We could not have done this without you! I am blown away by how many people came together to make this happen. He is so grateful to everyone and says thank you!”