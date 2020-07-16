Restoring history

Ron Genske Sr. estimates that he has completely restored over 30 garden tractors to their former glory after they had been left in disrepair over the years.

Genske is 56 years old and a lot of the tractors he’s restored are older than him. The oldest vintage tractor he restored was made before World War II while the newest one was manufactured in 1970.

“I was a farm boy that was always around tractors and that’s how I got into it,” he said.

Genske grew up on a small farm between Sparta and Tomah where his dad bought and sold tractors as a supplement income. He and his brothers would always help with repairs and are now all mechanically inclined.

After Genske’s dad quit farming, he started doing garden tractors and lawn mower repairs for several years and Genske followed in his dad’s footsteps.

Genske isn’t partial when it comes to tractors; he has restored John Deere tractors, Economy tractors, International tractors and everything in between. “I’ll fix anything as long as it’s old,” he said.

The majority of the tractors he has restored Genske found for sale on Facebook, but he finds them at auctions and garage sales as well. “You can pick them up pretty cheap, but you really have to be mechanically inclined,” he added.

The expense to make the repairs fluctuates and is dependent on what kind of shape they are in when they come to Genske. He said that usually with the tractors he finds in barns, the engines are in need of minor repairs from sitting for so long.

“The engines are usually Kohler or Briggs and Stratton, which are still in business so you can get the engine parts at any auto parts store no problem,” he said. “Some of the tractor parts can be hard to come by, but a lot of parts are interchangeable and I haven’t had too much problem finding parts for the most part.”

Genske currently has two garden tractors in his possession that he’s restored, both of which are older than him.

He has a garden tractor that was made by David Bradley for Sears & Roebuck in 1963. There are no foot controls on the tractor and everything is operated by hand controls including hand brakes and clutch.

“You have to be an octopus to drive that thing,” Genske joked. “It’s tricky.”

He also has a 1961 International Cub Cadet, which was the very first model Cub ever made and therefore it didn’t even have a model number and people often refer to them as a Cub Original.

Even though he would love to keep the tractors as a collector, Genske typically resells the tractors after he has restored them. “I’m limited on space and I can’t use all of them,” he said.

There are a number of garden tractor clubs throughout Wisconsin that Genske had planned on attending this year, however, the pandemic put the kibosh on those plans.

“It’s not a really expensive hobby and I’ve sold most of them, but you don’t make much money at it. I make it enough money just so I can buy another one,” he said. “If you figure the time you had involved in it, you probably made 10 cents an hour. I just do it for the fun of it and because I love it.”